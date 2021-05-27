Cancel
Owego, NY

Upcoming vaccination clinic in Owego

By Vanessa Rizzitano
NewsChannel 36
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to the Twin Tiers. The upcoming clinic will be held Friday, June 4th at Tioga Opportunities Inc in the energy services warehouse in Owego, which is located at 9 Sheldon Guile Boulevard. The clinic is set to be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

