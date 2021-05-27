Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Syrian mercenaries robbed of their wages: report

By Bakr ALKASEM, Bakr ALKASEM, Bakr ALKASEM
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFXn2_0aDCKi3W00
Turkish-backed Syrian fighters of the Sultan Murad Turkoman brigade are pictured during a military show in the Afrin region in the rebel-held northern countryside of Syria's northern Aleppo province on November 17, 2020 /AFP/File

Many of the Syrian fighters deployed, sometimes forcibly, in foreign conflict theatres such as Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh are robbed of their wages, said a report released Thursday.

Since late 2019, thousands of fighters have been recruited as mercenaries, directly or indirectly, by Turkey and Russia, the two main foreign brokers in the decade-old Syrian war.

The Syria Justice and Accountability Centre (SJAC), in collaboration with the Syrians for Truth and Justice (STJ), conducted a study into the exploitative recruitment of these mercenaries.

The largest number of Syrian mercenaries are former anti-regime rebels who have washed up in parts of northwestern Syria under Turkish influence.

"The participation of Syrians as mercenary fighters in combat abroad is serving to enrich and strengthen some of the most criminal armed groups inside the country, particularly Turkish-backed groups in the northwest," said Mohammad al-Abdallah, executive director of SJAC.

Some former members of the regular Syrian army and fighters allied militia groups have also been sent by Russian military players, such as the shadowy Wagner Group.

In Libya, which has been conflict-riven for the past decade, Turkey has supported the UN-recognised Government of National Accord while Russia backed forces loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bs1AM_0aDCKi3W00
Since late 2019, thousands of fighters have been recruited as mercenaries, directly or indirectly, by Turkey and Russia, the two main foreign brokers in the decade-old Syrian war /AFP/File

In the conflict that erupted last year in the disputed Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkey dispatched fighters from its Syrian proxies to support Azerbaijan against Armenia.

The recruits are usually members of groups that were defeated by pro-regime forces over the course of the Syrian conflict and are loosely united under the umbrella of the Turkey-controlled Syrian National Army (SNA).

"The international community must hold those involved accountable, while also addressing the root causes that make mercenary work one of the only sources of income for many Syrian," said STJ executive director Bassam al-Ahmad.

- $3,000 salary -

The report details how many of the fighters sent to Libya or Nagorno-Karabakh had little choice in the matter and only received a fraction of the money they were promised.

"Individual fighters were regularly defrauded by senior SNA figures," it said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUy6K_0aDCKi3W00
The report recounts the case of a fighter sent to Libya with a brigade from the SNA-led Sultan Murad division who said top officers tried to seize the wages of the rank-and-file /AFP/File

The report recounts the case of a fighter sent to Libya with a brigade from the SNA-led Sultan Murad division who said top officers tried to seize the wages of the rank-and-file.

"We went three months without being paid, and after we each asked for an advance of $300 they only gave us 100 and kept the rest," the fighter testified.

Recruited mercenaries were offered deals, sometimes in written contracts, fetching $3,000 in monthly pay with compensation to the families of $75,000 in case of death and sometimes even Turkish citizenship.

A broker who organised recruitment drives for Turkey and is quoted in the report said "the armed groups always breach the contracts" and give the fighters salaries of $800-1,400.

Issues of unpaid compensation were also reported after Syrian mercenaries were killed in Libya and in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In northwestern Syria, some SNA fighters who had been given homes by their militia were kicked out after refusing to be deployed in Libya.

Mohammad al-Abdallah said keeping unpaid fighters from a covert operation stranded in a foreign war zone was a recipe for crime.

"The reduction of wages pushed the fighters -- who consider themselves above the law -- to engage in more criminal activities," he told AFP.

Abdallah said burglaries, sex trafficking and kidnappings committed by Syrian mercenaries were reported in Libya.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian Army#Syrian War#Syrian National Army#Syrian Government Forces#Syrian Forces#Turkish Armed Forces#Foreign Fighters#Syrians#Sjac#Wagner Group#Un#Sna#Stj#Sultan Murad#Afp File#Truth And Justice#Syrian Mercenaries#Northwestern Syria#Wages#Militia Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Middle East
Country
Russia
Related
Middle EastRepublic

Lebanese attack Syrians heading to vote at their embassy

BEIRUT — Groups of angry Lebanese pelted buses and cars carrying Syrians expatriates and refugees heading to the Syrian Embassy in Beirut with stones and sticks on Thursday, outraged over what they perceive as an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. Meanwhile, some Syrian refugees reported being pressured to cast...
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lebanese attack Syrian voters in sign of growing resentment

BEIRUT — Groups of angry Lebanese on Thursday beat up Syrian expatriates and refugees heading to the Syrian Embassy in Beirut and pelted their cars and buses with stones and sticks, outraged over what they perceive as an organized vote for President Bashar Assad. Meanwhile, some Syrian refugees reported being...
AfricaMinneapolis Star Tribune

UN envoy: Failure to get rid of Libya mercenaries a threat

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. special envoy for Libya warned the Security Council on Friday that progress on the key issue of withdrawing mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya has stalled and their continued presence is a threat not only to Libya but to the entire African region. Jan Kubis...
Middle Eastb975.com

Lebanese scuffle with Syrians voting abroad in support of Assad

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Scuffles erupted on Thursday between Lebanese and Syrians, who were on their way to cast votes at their embassy in Lebanon in favour of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, as polling abroad began before next week’s presidential election. The voters were driving in a convoy of cars and...
Energy IndustryBeaumont Enterprise

Syrian blames Israel for mysterious attacks on oil tankers

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s foreign minister blamed Israel for mysterious attacks over more than a year targeting oil tankers heading to Syria, saying they violate international law and will not go unpunished. Faisal Mekdad told Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV in an interview aired late Sunday that oil tankers coming to...
ImmigrationBBC

Denmark and the Syrian refugees no longer welcome to stay

When Denmark became the first European country last month to revoke residence status for more than 200 Syrian refugees, it faced condemnation from EU lawmakers, the UN refugee agency and human rights groups. Authorities in Copenhagen argue that parts of Syria are now safe enough for refugees to return. But...
Presidential Electionrock947.com

Syrians go to the polls in election that Assad is set to win

DAMASCUS (Reuters) -Polling stations opened on Wednesday across Syria in a presidential election that is set to usher Bashar al-Assad into a fourth term in office. The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite a decade-old war, but the opposition and Western nations view it as merely rubber-stamping Assad’s grip on power. Assad is running against two obscure candidates.
Worldsouthfront.org

Syrian Mercenaries Are Faking Illness To Return From Libya: Monitoring Group

Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in Libya are faking illness in order to return to their country, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on May 27. According to the London-based monitoring group, the mercenaries are doing this because Turkey has not withdrawn any group from Libya in a while. “A...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Abkhazia Separatist Leader Meets Syrian President In Damascus

The de facto president of Georgia's breakaway region of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, has wrapped up a three-day visit to Syria, his office said on May 19. According to Bzhania's press service, he had breakfast with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on May 19 at the end of what Abkhazia's separatist government called an 'official visit.'
Advocacyodwyerpr.com

BGR Signs on Syrian Institute for Progress

BGR Government Affairs has signed on as DC representative for the Syrian Institute for Progress. Founded in 2012, the California-based non-profit is working to promote the civil and human rights of all people living in Syria as the civil uprising against Bashar Assad has entered its 11th year. President Biden,...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people: new tally

A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, a war monitor said Tuesday, in a new toll that includes 100,000 recently confirmed deaths. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the conflict has claimed 494,438 lives since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests. The previous tally, issued by the Observatory in March this year, stood at more than 388,000 dead. The war monitor has since confirmed an additional 105,015 deaths following months of documentation efforts supported by its network of sources on the ground.
AfricaPosted by
AFP

Turkey snatches nephew of Erdogan foe in Kenya

Turkish spies snatched a nephew of a longtime foe of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kenya and brought him back to Turkey, media and family said on Monday. Turkish state news agency Anadolu said Selahaddin Gulen was brought back to Turkey by agents from the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), quoting unnamed security sources.
Politicshot96.com

Denmark to repatriate women, children from Syrian camps

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark said on Tuesday it will repatriate 22 Danish citizens, women and children from detention camps in northeastern Syria, where they are being held due to their association with Islamic State fighters. The decision marks a policy change for the country’s Social Democratic government, which faces mounting...
MoviesIdaho8.com

Russian Wagner mercenaries’ African exploits immortalized on big screen

It had all the hallmarks of a Hollywood premiere: Excited crowds, a giant screen, even a red carpet. But the high-octane, big budget film making its debut at the Barthélemy Boganda stadium in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), recently wasn’t the latest episode in a star-studded action movie franchise.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

UN nuclear watchdog 'concerned' over undeclared Iran sites

The UN nuclear watchdog Monday voiced concern that Iran had not clarified queries over possible undeclared nuclear activity, adding that its enriched uranium stockpile was 16 times over the limit. In a separate report, the IAEA said Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is around 16 times the limit laid down in the 2015 deal with world powers.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

US denounces Syrian presidential election

The U.S. State Department has denounced Syria's presidential election on Tuesday as neither "free nor fair" one day before voters are set to head to the polls across the beleaguered nation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken , in concert with foreign ministers of the U.K., Italy, Germany and France, said...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official

The US military will hand over its main Bagram Air Base to Afghan forces in about 20 days, an official said Tuesday, as Washington carries out its final withdrawal after nearly two decades of war. Washington had already handed over six military bases to Afghan forces before May 1, when it began accelerating the final withdrawal of troops.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Israeli parties in final sprint to build anti-Netanyahu coalition

Israeli politicians battling to unseat veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were racing against the clock Tuesday in talks to build a "change" coalition composed of bitter ideological rivals. If Lapid fails to muster a majority, and lawmakers cannot agree on another candidate for prime minister, Israelis will return, yet again, to the polls.