New York City, NY

Skorpios brings the flavors of Greece to Midtown

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscape to the Greek islands without leaving the city. Skorpios in Midtown boasts four indoor waterfalls cascading down marble pillars, an expansive rock wall and a 32-foot sand art wall providing the feel of a true island escape. Chef/Owner loannis "Yiannis” Chatiris should know. He was born in Greece’s South...

