11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.