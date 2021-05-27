Cancel
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock rose 8.97% to $21.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) stock moved upwards by 5.57% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock moved upwards by 3.75% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) stock rose 3.1% to $48.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) shares moved upwards by 2.68% to $12.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Losers

  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares decreased by 11.21% to $4.99 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock fell 4.24% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $115.2 million.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) stock declined by 3.89% to $91.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock fell 2.98% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $428.3 million.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) stock fell 2.09% to $15.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.7 million.
  • ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) stock fell 1.52% to $24.67.
