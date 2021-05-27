Cancel
NBA

The Popcorn Incident Is Not Who We Are

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, an awesome night in South Philadelphia was clouded by a single fan’s selfish, childish, and flat out unacceptable behavior. The story this morning should be how incredible Ben Simmons was, or how stupefying Matisse Thybulle’s defense was, or how this first round series with the Washington Wizards should be all but over. Instead, thanks to one individual, the national narrative surrounding the Sixers and their fans is totally different today. If you did not see the incident, it occurred late in last night’s game as Russell Westbrook left the floor with an ankle injury. As Westbrook was heading to the locker room, a fan right above the visitors’ tunnel took a bag of popcorn and dumped it directly onto Westbrook’s head. In the below video you can see the popcorn falling, and an irate Westbrook being restrained by security as he attempted to make his way back out of the tunnel to confront the fan.

