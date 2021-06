Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) closed 3.62% higher Tuesday at $60.46 following a record number of travelers over the Memorial Day weekend. Despite a long surge in investor interest in the electric vehicle sector, gasoline-powered transportation is still the most used mode of transit today, with airlines fully reliant on fuel. Between May 21-28, the Transportation and Security Administration said a total of 7.11 million people took to the skies — the highest daily numbers of people to pass through airport security checkpoints since the pandemic began.