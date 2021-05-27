Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock moved upwards by 22.59% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $97.3 million.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares moved upwards by 20.34% to $23.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares rose 15.9% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.
  • Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock moved upwards by 14.43% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
  • Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares increased by 13.17% to $51.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares rose 11.24% to $18.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Losers

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares decreased by 11.09% to $3.93 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares decreased by 8.89% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock decreased by 7.53% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.8 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares fell 6.7% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
  • Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ:TLC) shares declined by 4.13% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $254.5 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock fell 3.82% to $7.82.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
48K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Stocks#Nasdaq Stock Market#Nasdaq Inc#Outstanding Shares#Lantheus Holdings#Lnth#Anixa Biosciences#Rzlt#Vir Biotechnology#Vir#Organogenesis Holdings#Orgo#Rvph#Kintara Therapeutics#Ktra#Medicinova#Mnov#Ptix#Tlc#Scps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Biology
Related
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) stock plunged during pre-market session. What’s happening?

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) stock declined by 1.85% at the last close while the BXRX stock price continues to fall by 6.31% in the pre-market trading session. Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical firm specializing in the development and commercialization of novel medications for use in acute care settings. In mid-2020, Baudax Bio introduced its first commercial product, ANJESO.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stock moved upwards by 17.58% to $17.95 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 394.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 90 Points; Cloudera Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 34,620 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 13,766.75. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,207.71. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,264,560 cases with around 594,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,175,040 cases and 331,890 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,545,550 COVID-19 cases with 462,790 deaths. In total, there were at least 170,749,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,550,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nio

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pinduoduo Options Traders Bet Heavy The Stock Is Headed Higher

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) gapped up 6% on Tuesday morning and ran further on news the agricultural-focused Chinese technology company has engaged researchers to study the health impacts of plant-based meats. On Tuesday data also showed China’s purchasing managers' index for its non-manufacturing sector was up 0.3% from April to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares moved upwards by 62.47% to $15.5 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 13.3 million shares is 261.54% of SemiLEDs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.8 million. MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)...
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) stock rises during pre-market session. Here are some facts

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) stock declined by 1.43% at the last close whereas the SNDL stock price gains by 4.13% in the pre-market trading session. Sundial is a publicly traded company, with its Common Shares trading under the symbol “SNDL” on NASDAQ. Sundial is a licensed cannabis producer with state-of-the-art indoor facilities. We stand out because of our ‘craft-at-scale’ modular growing approach, award-winning genetics, and experienced growers.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Geron Inc. (GERN) stock soars during pre-market session. Why is it so?

Geron Inc. (NASDAQ: GERN) stock gained by 5.97% at last close while THE GERN stock price further rises during pre-market by 0.70%. Geron is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business aimed at the development and marketing of imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. IMerge in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis are two Phase 3 clinical studies now underway at GERN.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved upwards by 18.98% to $25.07 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 74.2 million, which is 518.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) stock rises during pre-market session. Here’s what you should know?

Cloudera Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDR) stock gained by 15.86% in the pre-market trading session. At Cloudera, it is believed that data can make what is currently impossible attainable in the future. CLDR provides individuals the tools they need to turn complicated data into clear, actionable insights. From the edge to AI, Cloudera provides a business data cloud for any data, everywhere.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is trading higher Tuesday as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to push the stock higher. What Happened: Keith Gill, who was considered the leader behind the rise in retail trader interest around GameStop, tweeted a series of short videos today for the first time since April 16.
Medical & Biotechmarketglobalist.com

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) stock gains during pre-market session. Here’s to know why?

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock gained by 2.92% at last close while the ELOX stock price rises by 2.84% in the pre-market trading. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is working on developing novel Ribosome Modulating Agents (RMAs) using its groundbreaking TURBO-ZMTM chemistry technology platform and its library of Eukaryotic Ribsome Selective Glycosides (ERSGs).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Omnicell worth $904,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Surges 3.5%; Immunovant Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 34,651.75 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 13,705.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.04% to 4,205.97. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,264,560 cases with around 594,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,175,040 cases and 331,890 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,545,550 COVID-19 cases with 462,790 deaths. In total, there were at least 170,749,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,550,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing NVIDIA's Unusual Options Activity

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved down to $644.15 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: 3M

On Tuesday, shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $204.01. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Baidu And JD.com Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.33% to $332.82. The SPDR Dow Jones...