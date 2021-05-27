11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock rose 13.25% to $10.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.2 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 9.02% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 5.54% to $26.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 4.03% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares increased by 3.36% to $28.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) stock fell 15.06% to $48.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock declined by 5.35% to $233.35. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 3.79% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares fell 3.51% to $227.0. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares fell 2.9% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.