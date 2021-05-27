Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock rose 13.25% to $10.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.2 million.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 9.02% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 5.54% to $26.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock moved upwards by 4.03% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares increased by 3.36% to $28.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

Losers

  • Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) stock fell 15.06% to $48.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock declined by 5.35% to $233.35. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 3.79% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares fell 3.51% to $227.0. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares fell 2.9% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
48K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Information Technology#Nasdaq Stock Market#Nasdaq Inc#Outstanding Shares#Btbt#Aljj#Marathon Digital Holdings#Mara#Sonim Technologies#Sonm#Riot Blockchain#Losers Anaplan#Color Star Technology#Cscw#Socket Mobile#Sckt#Sfet#Market Cap#Q1 Earnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 29th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) stock rises during pre-market session. Here’s what you should know?

Cloudera Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDR) stock gained by 15.86% in the pre-market trading session. At Cloudera, it is believed that data can make what is currently impossible attainable in the future. CLDR provides individuals the tools they need to turn complicated data into clear, actionable insights. From the edge to AI, Cloudera provides a business data cloud for any data, everywhere.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) stock plunged during pre-market session. What’s happening?

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) stock declined by 1.85% at the last close while the BXRX stock price continues to fall by 6.31% in the pre-market trading session. Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical firm specializing in the development and commercialization of novel medications for use in acute care settings. In mid-2020, Baudax Bio introduced its first commercial product, ANJESO.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock increased by 22.88% to $4.94 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 3346.25% of Nuwellis’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares moved upwards by 22.24% to $10.55. Trading volume for...
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) stock gains during pre-market session. What’s happening?

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) stock declined by 3.7% at the last close while the ALYA stock price rose by 13.46% in the pre-market trading session. Alithya is a technological evolution and strategy leader in North America. ALYA has almost 3,000 employees in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics are the 4 elements of Alithya’s integrated offering.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing iShares MSCI EAFE ETF's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:EFA) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $81.23. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: 3M

On Tuesday, shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $204.01. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Surges 3.5%; Immunovant Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 34,651.75 while the NASDAQ fell 0.31% to 13,705.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.04% to 4,205.97. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,264,560 cases with around 594,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,175,040 cases and 331,890 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,545,550 COVID-19 cases with 462,790 deaths. In total, there were at least 170,749,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,550,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 90 Points; Cloudera Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 34,620 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 13,766.75. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,207.71. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,264,560 cases with around 594,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,175,040 cases and 331,890 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,545,550 COVID-19 cases with 462,790 deaths. In total, there were at least 170,749,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,550,970 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 24,224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Baidu And JD.com Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.33% to $332.82. The SPDR Dow Jones...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Orbital Energy Group Stock Skyrockets: How Does The Chart Look?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares traded higher Tuesday after the company announced that its subsidiary Gibson Technical Services reached an agreement with TEC on a 700-mile engineering and construction project across central Mississippi. The project aims to install and support broadband networks in rural communities across the country. The...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 1

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee recommended a long position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT). Stephanie Link likes Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD). She said it has a strong balance sheet and an excellent management team. She owns it and she is looking to buy more.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is trading higher Tuesday as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to push the stock higher. What Happened: Keith Gill, who was considered the leader behind the rise in retail trader interest around GameStop, tweeted a series of short videos today for the first time since April 16.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Nio

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Churchill Capital Corp IV Is Trading Higher Today

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is trading higher Tuesday after it was reported that Rivian Automotive could seek a $70 billion valuation in its expected IPO later this year. Lucid Motors is set to go public via the special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV in the second half...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Pinduoduo Options Traders Bet Heavy The Stock Is Headed Higher

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) gapped up 6% on Tuesday morning and ran further on news the agricultural-focused Chinese technology company has engaged researchers to study the health impacts of plant-based meats. On Tuesday data also showed China’s purchasing managers' index for its non-manufacturing sector was up 0.3% from April to...