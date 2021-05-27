2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Updated Rankings of Top 50 Prospects

Today’s Spurs team and their future is very reminiscent of the Robinson Era Spurs; however, our current Spurs team is in a different dilemma than the Robinson-led Spurs. Currently, the Spurs are 31-34 and the 10th seed in the West. With this continued losing streak it is tough to tell whether the Spurs can hold on and make the play-in tournament. The 11th seed Pelicans are one and a half games back, and despite having Stan Van Gundy as their head coach they have a legitimate chance of overtaking the Spurs. The question now is whether winning now or preparing for the future is more important. Back in the nineties, the Spurs were a playoff team, but until the arrival of Duncan and Popovich they weren’t serious contenders, and the Spurs of today are stuck at just barely competing for the playoffs and either need to make changes or draft the next Tim Duncan.