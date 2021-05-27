Cancel
Maplewood, MO

Pizza Champ, from the Team Behind Elmwood, Is Coming to Maplewood This Fall

By Cheryl Baehr
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Elmwood (2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-261-4708) reopens its dining room on June 10th, it will look a little bit different than it did before the pandemic shuttered its doors last March ... at least temporarily. Owners Adam Altnether and Chris Kelling announced that they will resume dine-in service as a pizzeria for the next three months in anticipation of opening a brick and mortar for its pop-up-turned-pizza brand, Pizza Champ, this Fall.

www.riverfronttimes.com
Maplewood, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Masks off, Taste of Maplewood thrives

MAPLEWOOD — Masks are coming off, and people are feeling festive. "I always thought this was going to happen. When (the pandemic) ended, it was going to be like (the end of) Prohibition," Eric Moore, owner of Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream, said Saturday afternoon. The sweet-treat restaurant is on...
Maplewood, MOstlmag.com

Top 5 events in St. Louis this weekend: May 14–16

Taste of Maplewood & Maplewood Stringfest | May 14–15 This two-day festival combines two favorite events into one great weekend. The sounds of Stringfest will fill the air with music on Friday night, while the Taste of Maplewood will take place both days. With food, shopping, and music, there promises to be something for everyone. Free. 6–9 p.m. Fri, noon–8 p.m. Sat. Downtown Maplewood.