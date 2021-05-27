Pizza Champ, from the Team Behind Elmwood, Is Coming to Maplewood This Fall

When Elmwood (2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-261-4708) reopens its dining room on June 10th, it will look a little bit different than it did before the pandemic shuttered its doors last March ... at least temporarily. Owners Adam Altnether and Chris Kelling announced that they will resume dine-in service as a pizzeria for the next three months in anticipation of opening a brick and mortar for its pop-up-turned-pizza brand, Pizza Champ, this Fall.