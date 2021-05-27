Cancel
Religion

The pope's ambitious plan to heal the world and its people

By EDITORIALS
la-croix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vatican's long-awaited program for putting Pope Francis' ecological encyclical into action throughout the church debuted Tuesday, with the pope inviting all Catholics on a journey "to create the future we want: a more inclusive, fraternal, peaceful and sustainable world." At the same time, a top Vatican official confirmed that...

international.la-croix.com
State
Ohio State
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Nelson Mandela
#Popes#Economy#United Church#Women And Men#Religious Climate#Sustainable Communities#Catholic Bishops#Global Climate Change#Vatican#Catholics#United Nations#Solidarity#Season Of Creation#U N#The Paris Agreement#Caritas Internationalis#Twitter#University Of Dayton#State#Ncr
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Scotland
Country
Vatican City
Related
ReligionPosted by
WOKV

Pope creates lay ministry to boost supply of faith teachers

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday formally created a new lay ministry to encourage greater participation of secular women and men in the teaching of the Catholic faith, especially in places where priests are in short supply. The new law creating the lay ministry of catechists officially recognizes...
ReligionBay News 9

Pope taps fellow Jesuit to lead sensitive Hong Kong church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday named a new bishop for Hong Kong, tapping the head of his own Jesuit order in the region, the Rev. P. Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, for the politically sensitive position that has been vacant for two years. Chow, a native of Hong Kong, was...
Worldla-croix.com

African Catholics enthusiastic over pope's recognition of catechists

Catholic catechists across Africa, who are essential to the Church's efforts to spread the faith, have been encouraged by Pope Francis' decision to officially recognize their work as an instituted ministry. — Leon Cyrille Keresse who is a Dominican priest and national secretary of the Central African Republic's Commission for Catechesis and the Biblical Apostolate toldLa Croix Africa's Lucie Starr why the development is so important in his part of the world.
Religionla-croix.com

A papal visit to France? "The ball's in the pope's court"

Pope Francis has still not announced whether he will attend a large gathering next November in France, which will bring together his fellow Jesuits and other groups attached to the spiritual heritage of St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Society of Jesus. — Organizers of the All Saints Day event, which will take place in the southern French city of Marseilles, officially invited the pope last December.
Industryla-croix.com

Pope Francis fuels the Church's "clean energy revolution"

In the days of the Renaissance, the Catholic Church was near the peak of its power. — The combination of political influence and vast wealth positioned the Vatican in the 15th and 16th centuries as one of the prominent patrons of the arts during one of the most culturally rich periods in human history.
Religionsimplycatholic.com

Pope St. Paul VI: Prophet for the modern world

In the 40 years since his death in August 1978, Pope St. Paul VI has been viewed in various lights: as a prophet in regard to the predictions he made concerning the consequences of widespread contraceptive use in Humanae Vitae; as a messenger in continuing and promulgating the work of the Second Vatican Council and upholding the Tradition of the Church; as a pilgrim in making apostolic visits around the world; and as a peacemaker in beginning the work towards reconciliation with the Orthodox church and other Christian communities.
ReligionCatholic News

Pope calls for prayers for forgiveness, coexistence in Holy Land

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis has called on the world’s Catholics to pray May 22 for dialogue, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in the Holy Land. As local Catholics were set to gather at St. Stephen’s Church in Jerusalem May 22 to “implore the gift of peace” on the vigil of Pentecost, the pope asked “all the pastors and faithful of the Catholic Church to unite themselves spiritually with this prayer.”
MinoritiesCommonweal

Germany Takes the Synodal Path

Does the Church have the power to bless same-sex unions? That was the question posed in a dubium submitted to the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith in February, and the answer that was made public some weeks later is by now well known: no. That the response received the assent of Pope Francis also received a lot of attention, much of it negative, especially in the secular, liberal-progressive circles of the West. Those Catholics who see Francis as an ally and potential game-changer on Church teaching on homosexuality and same-sex relationships were also disappointed. But maybe the most interesting reaction came out of Germany, where, on May 10, about a hundred Catholic churches around the country held blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Arturo Sosa, SJ on what Pope Francis and St. Ignatius have in common

Father Arturo Sosa, superior general of the Jesuits, speaks during the presentation of the book, Walking with Ignatius, in Rome May 11, 2021. The book is based on an interview journalist Dario Menor conducted with Father Sosa. (CNS photo/courtesy General Curia of the Society of Jesus) Arturo Sosa, S.J., Superior...
Religionla-croix.com

Vatican Media's identity crisis

It was supposed be a day to celebrate the glories of Vatican Radio and L'Osservatore Romano.Instead, it quickly turned into an embarrassing nightmare. The more than 300 employees in the Vatican's Dicastery for Communication (sic.) -- which includes the radio, paper, press office and the internet site Vatican News, among others -- anxiously awaited words of congratulations and encouragement on May 24 when Pope Francis made an hour-long visit to their headquarters.
Minoritiesthecatholicthing.org

Germans prepare to defy Vatican

The Diocese of Essen, in Germany’s industrial Ruhr area, has hosted an online event declaring that same-sex blessings are a matter of “not if, but how.” It held the conference, entitled “Blessings for all. Blessing celebrations for same-sex couples,” ahead of a nationwide event on May 10 in defiance of the Vatican’s “no” to same-sex blessings.
ReligionPosted by
WGAU

Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor's tattoo

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis has kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor during a general audience on Wednesday. Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis, and Francis leaned over and kissed it.
WorldPosted by
Daily Herald

Pope invites Lebanese Christians to Vatican for peace prayer

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has invited representatives of Lebanon's Christian community to the Vatican on July 1 for a day of prayer and reflection 'œabout the worrisome situation in the country.'. Francis announced the encounter during his Sunday noon blessing, saying the aim was to 'œpray together for the...
Religionfides.org

ASIA/INDIA - Indian Church remembers the sacrifice of priests and nuns who died from Covid-19, in the work of assistance and care

New Delhi (Agenzi Fides) - The Catholic Church in India remembers the missionary commitment, the gift of oneself, the supreme sacrifice of priests and nuns who died of Covid-19 because they did not hesitate to perform their pastoral and social service in total dedication to the sick and the suffering. On May 30, 204 priests, 212 nuns and 3 bishops died. Suresh Mathew, Capuchin friar and Indian journalist, editor-in-chief of the English-language magazine "Indian Currents" was responsible for monitoring the situation at the national level and establishing the list of priests, nuns and bishops who died due to Covid-19. "Most of the priests and nuns who died were in rural areas to carry out the pastoral work and did not have access to timely health services", explains Father Mathew to Agenzia Fides.
Religionamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis: The People of God must be consulted before the October 2023 synod of bishops

Pope Francis attends the final session of the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon at the Vatican in this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Continuing his efforts to reform the Catholic Church in accordance with the teachings of the Second Vatican Council, Pope Francis has approved a new three-stage process for the next gathering of the synod of bishops. Its aim is to involve the whole church at diocesan, national and continental levels through a process of “listening and discernment” on the important theme of synodality: “For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission.”
Worldfides.org

ASIA/LEBANON - Expectations and questions concerning the Pope's meeting with the leaders of the Churches

Support of the Greek Melchite Episcopate for "Lebanese neutrality" Beirut (Agenzia Fides) - The few words with which, on Sunday May 30, after the prayer of the Angelus, Pope Francis announced, from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, that he will meet on July 1 at the Vatican "the principal leaders of the Christian communities present in Lebanon, for a day of reflection on the worrying situation of the country and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability "arouse in Lebanon surprises, hopes, expectations and questions. The Pope entrusted the intention inspiring the convocation of this meeting "to the intercession of the Mother God, so venerated at the shrine of Harissa", and asked all to accompany the preparation of this event by solidarity prayer, invoking for this beloved country a more serene future".
Religionla-croix.com

Pope orders Vatican inquiry into the Archdiocese of Cologne

The cathedral in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by DORIS.H/WESTEND61/MAXPPP) — The apostolic nunciature in Germany has announced that Pope Francis has ordered an investigation into the Archdiocese of Cologne in order to shed more light on how sex abuse cases were handled or mishandled the past four decades. In a statement...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

German Catholics to bless gay unions despite Vatican ban

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s powerful Catholic progressives are openly defying a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions by offering such blessings at services in about 100 different churches all over the country this week. The blessings at open worship services are the latest pushback from German...
Religionfides.org

AMERICA/MEXICO - Catechesis in times of pandemic: a new Pentecost

Mexico City (Agenzia Fides) - "With the Motu Proprio 'Antiquum Ministerium' published on May 10th, Pope Francis is kicking off a new Pentecost for the life of catechists and Christian communities. These brothers and sisters of ours, who throughout history have played a major role in the transmission of the faith and the Gospel, now through the establishment of this lay ministry of the catechist will become a true incense that will rise to God and fill the Church and society with their pleasant fragrance, giving new value to the arduous step of a ministry, which is not always valued or recognized, and which now makes it possible to assume a new leadership role in the parishes", said Mgr. Fidencio López Plaza, Bishop of Querétaro, head of the Commission for New Evangelization and Catechesis of the Mexican Bishops' Conference.