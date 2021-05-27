Cancel
Areas of Above and Below Trend Yields in the Corn-Belt: These Areas Will Change

By Gary Schnitkey, Department of Agricultural, Consumer Economics, University of Illinois
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAreas of Above and Below Trend Yields in the Corn-Belt: These Areas Will Change. Since 2012, many areas in the greater Midwest had county corn and soybean yields that have exceeded trend yields by a large margin. These areas include much of Illinois, southern Wisconsin, eastern Nebraska, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and southern Ohio. On the other hand, other areas have yield averages near trends. These areas include much of northern and central Iowa, Minnesota, and eastern North Dakota. More recent yield experience likely have a higher weight in forming yield expectations for the current year. Farmers in high yielding areas should be cautious of building in too high of yield expectations. Differences in yields will have impacts on financial performance.

