Areas of Above and Below Trend Yields in the Corn-Belt: These Areas Will Change

This week's Crop Progress report gave us a first look at corn's conditions ratings, with 14% of U.S. corn fields judged in "excellent" condition, 62% in "good" condition, 20% in "fair" condition, 3% in "poor" condition and only 1% in "very poor" condition. That's the third best kickoff to the growing season we've seen during the past 30 years, tied with 1998, 1999 and 2010. Only in 2007 and 2018 (78% rated "good" or "excellent" in those first sets of Crop Progress conditions ratings) and in 1991 (81% "good" or "excellent") did the U.S. corn crop get off to a more luscious start. Note, however, that 1991's promising conditions didn't ultimately translate into glorious yields. In fact, with a nationwide corn yield of 108.6 bushels per acre in the fall of 1991, that crop missed its trendline expectations by 12 bushels per acre.