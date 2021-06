NEW ORLEANS — THROUGH FRIDAY:A ridge of high pressure will be the dominant feature across the region. Aside from a stray shower/storm at times this week, the ridge will help to suppress rain potential and will lead to above average temps. Expect a mix of and clouds, with afternoon highs in the and upper 80s to around 90. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with areas of patchy fog. Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy.