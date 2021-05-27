12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 37.12% to $22.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.7 million.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock increased by 13.37% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares rose 7.11% to $32.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $763.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock increased by 6.02% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) stock moved upwards by 5.39% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $595.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock moved upwards by 4.62% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $343.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares declined by 6.22% to $1.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $386.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock declined by 6.05% to $101.91. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares declined by 3.9% to $8.64.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares declined by 2.91% to $10.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.6 million.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares fell 2.84% to $104.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock fell 2.76% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $108.3 million.