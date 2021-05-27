Cancel
Accidents

Fire Races Through Delran Apartment Complex

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zut2x_0aDCK5uY00
Delran fire Photo Credit: Andrew Fowler

Several people were displaced by a fire that tore through a Delran apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the Grand Apartments on Natalie Road in Delran Township sometime around 3:45 a.m. Firefighters rescued seven people from the blaze, CBS Philly reports.

The footage was captured by resident Andrea Fowler, who told CBS Philly she went to answer the door after hearing a loud bang but was greeted by smoke.

She rushed to get out with her dog and daughter.

Daily Voice

