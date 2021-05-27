Fire Races Through Delran Apartment Complex
Several people were displaced by a fire that tore through a Delran apartment complex early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out at the Grand Apartments on Natalie Road in Delran Township sometime around 3:45 a.m. Firefighters rescued seven people from the blaze, CBS Philly reports.
The footage was captured by resident Andrea Fowler, who told CBS Philly she went to answer the door after hearing a loud bang but was greeted by smoke.
She rushed to get out with her dog and daughter.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.