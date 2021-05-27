Cancel
Energy Industry

US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states this month. The Transportation Security Administration directive being issued Thursday will also mandate that...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com
