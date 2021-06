Every Sunday night 10pm to Midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you Q Connected; two hours of the latest national releases & shining the spotlight on local artists. This week we're featuring a brand new band called Monarch; a band formed by ex-members of Red Sun Rising (Ryan Williams) & Wilson (James Lascu & Matt Puhy) all teaming up with new lead singer Sebastian Duke. They released the video for their debut single "The Fray" back in May & you can check it out down below. We also will feature Canadian rockers The Glorious Sons & their first new song for 2021 "Daylight", new rock from Florida's Nonpoint who are working on a brand new self-produced EP, the latest single from Puddle of Mudd, who ARE coming to El Paso later this year in September & much more.