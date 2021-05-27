Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Memorial Day traditions

nolangroupmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is coming up. In the good old days, family would return from different cities or states to join local kinfolk to decorate graves. If you could not come, you would put in money for the flower fund. People would decorate several generations of family graves. Sometimes it would take two days to get to all the cemeteries. At the same time, they would enjoy visiting and catching up with everyone local. Maybe you even stayed with some relatives and enjoyed a home cooked meal. It was a good chance for the kids to play with cousins you rarely saw. It was also a good time to learn about your heritage. There really was so much good about those days.

www.nolangroupmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Cemeteries#Family Time#Shell#Kingston#Pott S Garage#Family Graves#Home#Madison County#Richmond#Cousins#People#Cities#Fever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Lakeside Cemetery Apologizing for Tall Grass and Weeds on Memorial Day

Employees of Lakeside Cemetery are apologizing about the condition of Lakeside Cemetery on Memorial Day. Erie News Now talked to several very upset families who arrived to plant flowers and pay tribute to loved ones buried there. They found knee high grass and weeds around headstones and were very disappointed.
FestivalPosted by
Shore News Network

Why Memorial Day Matters: by Miriam Medina

Unfortunately, today, too many people look at Memorial Day as a recreational day, simply another day away from school or a paid day off of work. Military families and families of millions of veterans, on the other hand, have always been subjected to the pain and suffering of seeing their brothers, husbands or children go off to war, beginning with the American Revolution up until today’s actions in the Middle East, through the devastating Civil war, into World War I and II, and during the Vietnam and Korean Wars. To them, Memorial Day is a day to reflect on their loss and suffering, and to honor those that have served to protect America’s interests.
Allamakee County, IAClayton County Register

Memorial Day observances to return to traditional programs in most area communities this year

Ozzie Quandahl selected as Grand Marshal in Waukon. After being modified - or even canceled altogether - last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the Memorial Day observances in the local area will return to their traditional format this year in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country. With the exception of the community of New Albin and its yet modified observance this year, the traditions of parades, full cemetery programs and wreath laying will be returning to area communities.
FestivalThrive Global

Memorial Day: Two Things Come to Mind

Here in the U.S., on this Memorial Day, I am reminded by Tamra Bolton, author, “This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”
PoliticsCedar Valley Daily Times

Memorial Day grave decor removed by June 6 at Floral Hills

Memorial Day flowers that are not in a bronze vase or on a shepherd’s hook, may be placed at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens until Sunday, June 6. Flowers that are not in a bronze vase or hanging on a shepherd’s hook, need to be removed from the cemetery by Sunday, June 6. The cemetery staff will clean the cemetery of all other flowers that are not in an approved vase or on a shepherd’s hook on Monday, June 7, so the cemetery can be mowed.
Celebrationswshu.org

Encore: This Memorial Day, Remembering The Overlooked Heroes

This episode of StoryCorps originally aired in 2018. When Army Spc. Robert Joseph Allen returned from a yearlong deployment in Iraq, his mother, Cathy Sprigg, was glad he was home safe. Until she realized that he wasn't. Sprigg said that her son — who once saw life with "his cup...
SocietyWeirton Daily Times

Remember their sacrifices

Today is casually considered the start of the summer vacation season. The kids are out of or about to get out of school. The days are getting longer. The grills are out in full force. But today also must be a time to pause and consider those freedoms we enjoy...
Festivalharrisondaily.com

A nation slowly emerging from pandemic honors Memorial Day

A nation slowly emerging from social distancing measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic honored generations of U.S. veterans killed in the line of duty on a Memorial Day observed without the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Canandaigua, NYnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Memorial Day weekend tradition returns in Canandaigua: Kershaw Beach to open

CANANDAIGUA — What a difference a year makes, Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said. A year ago, city and county officials were faced with the question of what to do with popular summer gathering spots such as the beach because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And so the traditional Memorial Day weekend opening of the Kershaw Park swim and beach area was delayed — and then, hours and capacity were limited on reopening, anyway — and so were the county’s Deep Run and Ontario beaches, Onanda Park and Butler Road beaches in the town of Canandaigua, and Sandy Bottom beach in the town of Richmond.
CelebrationsNew York Post

The dead we honor: Shakespeare for Memorial Day

Memorial Day inspires mixed emotions: pride in the valor of those who gave their lives in the cause of freedom; sorrow that such self-sacrifice should have been necessary. Pride in past valor may be best expressed in the St. Crispin’s Day speech from “Henry V” (Act IV, Scene iii), delivered by the young king on the eve of the Battle of Agincourt.
Festivaltalbotspy.org

In Memoriam: Remembering Them Today

Our young nation, a world power, is often engaged in deadly combat. Lost amid the mix of potent weaponry and highly skilled warriors are many who never live to describe the horrors of war. Mostly young men and women return home, their final resting places in cemeteries throughout the land....
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at Alton's National Cemetery Held, But Closed To Public

ALTON - Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 16 th Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at Alton’s National Cemetery was closed to the public. In fact, a special “Wreath Laying” event occurred at 8:00 a.m. Dale Hollenberger, from Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, provided remarks on behalf of the National Cemetery Administration. Richard Baird, organizer of the Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at the National Shrine, helped Hollenberger lay the wreath. Baird’s grandson, Elijah Continue Reading
PoliticsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

The forgotten history of Memorial Day

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FestivalFox News

Rebecca Grant: Memorial Day's women heroes – let these stories of sacrifice rekindle our love for America

This Memorial Day, take a moment to remember the American women who died in combat. At first, their numbers were small. On the night of Feb. 10, 1944, Army nurse Lt. Ellen Ainsworth was hit by German artillery pinning down Allied forces on the Anzio, Italy, beachhead. Before Normandy, there was the Anzio landing, and it almost didn’t work. Anzio’s beach was nicknamed Hell’s Half Acre and allied forces were stalemated there for months.