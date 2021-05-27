Memorial Day traditions

Memorial Day is coming up. In the good old days, family would return from different cities or states to join local kinfolk to decorate graves. If you could not come, you would put in money for the flower fund. People would decorate several generations of family graves. Sometimes it would take two days to get to all the cemeteries. At the same time, they would enjoy visiting and catching up with everyone local. Maybe you even stayed with some relatives and enjoyed a home cooked meal. It was a good chance for the kids to play with cousins you rarely saw. It was also a good time to learn about your heritage. There really was so much good about those days.