Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Simplicity another way to show gratitude

nolangroupmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHis is the best time of year in Kirksville. It’s my favorite season. We are between Spring and Summer; It’s warm but not too hot, rain has that earthy smell that reminds you of your childhood, gardens are being planted, and hay is being cut. Every day feels like a fresh start or a beginning to something great because daylight comes and stays so much longer. The sunshine brings a kind of happiness of its own with all that can be done in a single day, but star-filled skies bring hope.

www.nolangroupmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Time#Work Time#Work From Home#Happy Spring#Gardens#Simplicity#Gratitude#Happiness#Hope#Touches#Smell#Cast Iron Skillets#Daylight#Rain#Kirksville#World#Today#Camping#Regression#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
Related
KidsPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

What Kind of Chores are You Giving Your Kids this Summer?

Kids across the country are celebrating their freedom - schools are letting out, and summer break is officially on! After a year of dealing with school (which isn't most kids favorite thing to do with their time) and a pandemic - they totally deserve it. Obviously, the working adult(s) in the house aren't getting a 2 month-plus vacation. So, barring a week or so you may take for a family getaway - what do you have planned for your kid(s)?
Beauty & Fashionlastheplace.com

Ways To Show Love Without Saying It

Sometimes we smile at the world—either entirely aware or completely unaware of our awkward vulnerability. Sure, humans are feeble, impressionable creatures, but they are also very loving beings. Showing affection is a natural form of expression—yet love is more than a conscious habit or a daily ritual in our relationships. Love is something that takes time, effort, and presence.
LifestyleFreeport Journal Standard

Good Morning: The best gifts are time

Mother’s Day has come and gone, but I got to thinking after that day that I had a wonderful day because I got just what I wanted. The kids gave me the gift of time. Now I know I am lucky, because both kids live fairly close so we get to see them often.
Books & Literaturetownepost.com

Great Gratitude

Gratitude is defined as the quality of being thankful, or readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness. Do you rise out of bed each morning filled with gratitude, and then immediately grab a pen and paper and jot down your expressions of gratitude? Chances are you don’t have that kind of morning routine, but local author Chris Palmore does, and this sort of exercise was instrumental on the journey to getting his first book published, “Dear Gratitude: An Anthology.”
ReligionLog Cabin Democrat

Blessed through gratitude

We explored last week, how having a wonderful attitude in life can lead to a blessings in one’s life. In fact if you will recall, the quote I shared, was your attitude will determine your altitude. This week, I want to talk to you about living our lives with a sense of gratitude, for here I believe we will find some truly wonderful secrets about all the blessings we have in our life.
SocietyAthens News Courier

SLICES OF LIFE: Gratitude 1.0

My husband left this world in November. I miss him every day, in every way. Of course I do. I had someone tell me it would be weird if I wasn’t sad right now. She was right. It’s hard to understand why it has to be this way. Why my future has changed suddenly and inexplicably. Why he is there and I am here, when all we ever knew was us together.
RelationshipsJacksonville Journal Courier

Commentary: Slices of life by Jill Pertler - Showing gratitude for the gift

My husband left this world in November. I miss him every day, in every way. Of course I do. I had someone tell me it would be weird if I wasn’t sad right now. She was right. It’s hard to understand why it has to be this way. Why my future has changed suddenly and inexplicably. Why he is there and I am here, when all we ever knew was us together.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Gratitude, responsibility and freedom

I read so much about the people who are afraid of the COVID-19 vaccine or those who have politicized the shot and I feel sorrow —for them and for all of us.   My wife and I by the end of February had our two COVID-19 vaccinations. The shots didn’t hurt and only my wife had one noticeable reaction to one shot, which passed.   We are both so happy because there are four other friend couples who have had their shots as well and it is so nice being able to sit in their houses or ours and be normal again, without masks. My wife’s friends mostly all have been vaccinated. Our 30-something-nephew and his friend have been vaccinated. We all feel now very safe with each other.  
HealthNews On 6

Watch: 4 Ways To Stay Positive & Access Gratitude

We all know 2020 was a challenging year, but as we come out of the pandemic many of us are looking to change our mindset of gratitude as we saw just how much we took for granted. Entrepreneur Coach Bri Seeley shared four fun and simple ways for staying positive...
Jay ShettyThought Catalog

6 Ways To Cultivate Gratitude Every Day

Gratitude is the world’s most powerful drug. Benedictine monk Brother David Steindl-Rast defines gratitude as the feeling of appreciation that comes when “you recognize that something is valuable to you, which has nothing to do with its monetary worth.”. People often assume that gratitude is merely saying “thank you,” as...
SocietyBismarck Tribune

Ulmer: Express gratitude this Memorial Day

Ain’t it great when it rains? I’d like to thank those of you who have been praying along with me for rain because evidently someone up there got the message. Out in the wilds of Lake Tschida our poor prairie was becoming Dust Bowl dry. Then it rained and my official Muskie Lane rain gauge indicated that we accumulated over 3 inches over the last couple weeks.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Hearts in Touch: Our spiritual attire should never vary

I once owned a pretty emerald green dress. At a time in my life when I had more children and responsibilities than opportunities to shop, it was my default dress for special occasions. I didn’t realize how much my children paid attention to my wardrobe until I put it on one day and Lauren asked, “Who’s getting married?”
SocietyVictoria Advocate

Guest column: You can leave but you will always have a piece of home with you

My brothers and I shared a bedroom growing up on the farm. I want for you to be able to picture it, so please allow a brief description. It was on the second floor and had windows on the north, east and west sides of the room. This made it dreadfully cold in the winter but allowed for a nice breeze in the summer. My bed was positioned against the north wall and if I laid in bed and looked straight up, I could see out of the window.
mnprairieroots.com

Expressing gratitude in Northfield

GRATITUDE IS A CONSCIOUS CHOICE. Feeling grateful takes effort. If you disagree, that’s OK. Maybe gratitude comes naturally for you. But, for most of us, I don’t think that’s true. That’s why I appreciate projects like The Gratitude Tree. Outside the Northfield Public Library, colorful tags sway in the wind...
Relationship Advicegoodnewsplanet.com

Tips on Practicing Gratitude by Amelia Evans

From improving the relationships that we have with others to boosting our mental health, practicing gratitude can prove to be a game-changer. When you live your life with gratitude, you’re in a position to realize the small wins such as a stranger assisting to hold the door for you, or the bus arriving on time. These small moments string together to develop a feeling of well-being which gradually reinforces your ability to notice that thankfulness is the key to happiness. Enhancing the capacity for thankfulness is not difficult. Instead, it only requires practice. In this article, you will find out the benefits of gratitude and several tips on practicing gratitude.
Hickory, NCNews-Topic

A pinwheel moment triggers gratitude

Our family gathering for the Memorial Day weekend turned out to be a joyful celebration with the whole family coming together for the first time in many months. Cellphone cameras clicked all day as we tried to preserve the event, but one image from the dozens of pictures we took captured the spirit of the day.
Lifestylecupcakesandcashmere.com

How I'm Applying My Friend's Simple, Effective Motto to My Own Life

There's a phrase Sloan's kindergarten teacher uses often and, despite it being intended for six-year-olds, I've found myself applying it to my own life: She instructs her class of students over Zoom to imagine a bucket. Every morning, you start out with an empty bucket, but each time you give someone a compliment, take care of something you've been meaning to do, or practice self-love, you contribute to your bucket. The goal is to fill your bucket every day.
Goldbelievermag.com

Sestina Gratitude

Thank you in gold particle. Thank you in wave. Thank you any zygote worth its salt. Bend down to be capacitated. Bend down to take your crown. Thank you parting membrane. Thank you for the crown that wants to be a noose. Thank you—slip down, cervical vertebrae. Thank you, fontanel. You have turned this brain into a fosse. Thank you scouts spreading out across the grain. Your doggy snouts now pick up the scent of blood. Thank you thought, that salty tinsel ribboning the hundred dollar bill. Thank you, rib bone. The brain mints double currency, twin waves at twin across a river, you my brother and you, my veiny border. For you I roll my syndrome down to zero. I stop the clock; a stopped clock’s a double crown and it says zero zero, while the crowd shouts from the bleachers, bleached of stain, shouts shalts and shalt nots while the ball crests, sinks down to fill the basket like a crown, upside down. Water and salt fill the isolation tank where this moment is suspended, you and your brain rock there, sapless as a brain -dead babe. Sadcoat, trenchcoat, dressed for war, a drain to drain the wound and a drain fitted to the heart, crowded with gold husks, principles, fixtures, faults, bacteria, you golden hand that melts the bone, shout at the bullet smelter, two lungs hung-up in the steeple, salt lantern blown out corrosive, smearing the sea with blond down. Down comes the beam, it decays and sheds, it lays a lacquer down under the golden dome, the brain in its jacket shines and shines and lies down in the salt marsh down in the kennel with the hunting dogs, crowded with breath, and accommodates a gold bullet in both hemispheres, the bullet shouts thought’s steeple down. You lie down like a river as thought spills out on straw. You are the liquor that steams down the seam of the jeans. You the suture stemmed with gold, stout rivets, miner’s hammer, you the hammer to the brain, you the footfall of the scouts, shouts in the thicket, you the crowd that waves its tickets, blond train smeared with light, trail of salt which marks the battledress like a wingbeat drawn on serge. You the surge, the shout. You the battledead, the widow’s salt, the bullet in the crown. You the salted aquifer. The pulseless fontanel.