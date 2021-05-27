Jacquelyn Hartzell, 59, of Butler, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born in Pittsburgh on December 29, 1961 to the late Richard and Margaret Hartzell. She enjoyed gardening, camping, the outdoors, watching WWE, and she loved playing the lottery. Above all else she cherished spending time with her family and friends, especially her son. Jacquelyn was loved, respected and will be forever missed. She was the beloved mother of Daniel Hartzell. Jacquelyn is also survived by 11 sisters and 4 brothers. Friends received Saturday May 29th from 1-3 pm in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home.