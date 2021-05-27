Sanofi, GSK Start Final Testing Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine

From the get-go, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was different. It was a nonprofit collaboration between top academic researchers in the U.K. and a major pharmaceutical company. It wasn't developed by a government to be used exclusively for the people or the political whims of one nation. The company billed it as the "vaccine for the world," costing 10 times less than some of its rivals — and licensed it to other manufacturers around the globe to amplify its production. And it was going to be the backbone of the international vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX, making it the primary vaccine for low- and middle-income countries. The company AstraZeneca had the ambitious goal to get 2 billion doses into people's arms this year.