No, Alan, no! Why Partridge on The One Show would be a national disaster

The subject of this four-hander by the seaside is the changing face of Britishness. But Stephen Cookson’s film, adapted from Steven Berkoff’s 1994 play Brighton Beach Scumbags, is marooned in a weird cultural no man’s land. Maybe its four characters – Dinah and Derek, Dave and Doreen, a brace of ageing teddy boy/girl couples on a potty-mouthed nostalgia trip to the town where they met – qualified as bleeding-edge social satire in the 90s. But in an age of inquisitional identity politics, railing against “Pakis” and “poofters”, they stand out as cancellation candidates. Even for 2005, the year to which the film is updated, it seems archaic. It’s an awkward compromise, but setting it in the present day would have meant a heavy rewrite to make these throwbacks the Ukip voters they surely would be.