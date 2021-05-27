Cancel
Houston, TX

Retail wrap: Beard Papa's, Marble Slab, Teriyaki Madness ink new locations

By Katherine Feser
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState & Liberty will open a 1,100-square-foot menswear store in Montrose Collective off of Westheimer and Grant Street for its first Texas location. A development of Radom Capital, Montrose Collective will bring 25 unique merchants, chefs and wellness concepts to Houston starting this fall. Beard Papa’s, a Japanese cream puff...

www.houstonchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Houston, TXcw39.com

New construction begins on Sims Bayou Greenway

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45. “The new Sims Bayou Greenway segment will be a transformational project that creates value for the community and connects Houstonians on both sides of I-45.
ourtribune.com

Hunan Garden is victim of redevelopment

Kingwood has lost a dining treasure. Hunan Garden served its last meal, at least at its current location in the “old” H-E-B shopping center, May 16. “I am deeply saddened to say that, after 34 years in business in Kingwood, Hunan Garden will be closing its doors,” owner Jenny Wang Hou posted on her Facebook page April 22.
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Look inside: This First Ward Houston home is latest to receive Protected Landmark status -- and it’s on the market for $650K

HOUSTON – One of the latest Houston-area homes to receive historic landmark designation is now listed on the real estate market. The current owners of the historic property, built in 1915, applied for Protected Landmark status last year, according to City Council, and is set to receive it officially during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Austin, TXjasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!
houstoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Houston, TXWLFI.com

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of "the resort-style athletic" Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Houston, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Houston rescue steps up to help unvaccinated, unwanted dogs in the Plum Grove area

While many people were celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, a group of volunteers with This is Houston animal rescue were immunizing and treating 75 dogs at a pop-up animal clinic in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. By 11 a.m., the surge of people seeking treatment for their animals had depleted all of the medications that were donated to the animal rescue, and the clinic was forced to close early.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Bike The Woodlands Month returns with focus on kids, students

After a COVID-caused hiatus from activities in 2020, officials with the Bike The Woodlands Coalition are halfway through Bike The Woodlands Month and officials report the event has been successful so far in raising awareness of bicycling issues. Normally one of the more prolific monthly celebrations, Bike The Woodlands Month...
Houston Business Journal

Easter Seals Greater Houston Nears $1 Million Finish Line Thanks To Corporate Sponsors

Easter Seals Greater Houston, a leading nonprofit organization that services Veterans, service members, children and adults with disabilities and their families, celebrated the 10th year of its annual Walk With Me event to raise funds for families in Harris County and 13 surrounding counties who are in need of its life-changing services, including mental health and case management, which are especially critical during the current global pandemic.The agency has been offering help, hope and answers to people of all ages living with disabilities and their families for more than 70 years. Through therapy, training, education and support services, Easter Seals creates life-changing solutions so people living with disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our community. This year, the organization pivoted to a hybrid model and is eyeing a $1 million finish line which will help over 14,000 Houstonians access the services they need. Participants were able to choose their route and walk, roll or stroll the non-competitive 5K on April 24, 2021 at the Houston Zoo or in their own neighborhoods. The annual event was presented by Prosperity Bank, a longtime supporter of the organization and its mission. Prosperity has raised over $769,000 through corporate sponsorships and internal crowd-funding campaigns since 2015. Other top sponsors include Team Industrial Services, a proud supporter of the organization since 2014, Alvarez & Marsal, who have been involved with Easter Seals since 2019, and Quanta Services, a first-year supporter of the fundraiser. These sponsors make a difference one step at a time, committing to Walk With Me financially and going the extra mile to commit their time serving as event chairmen and members of the Executive Leadership Committee helping secure sponsorships and recruiting participants ensuring that Easter Seals Greater Houston can pursue its mission of providing life-changing services for Veterans, children and adults with all types of disabilities. Easter Seals is especially appreciative of its corporate sponsors who have taken on the challenge of raising critical funds for those in need during a difficult time. Easter Seals Greater Houston’s adaptation to the inclusive, hybrid event does not stop at Walk With Me: traditional medical, mental health and therapeutic deliveries have to change with the crisis and telehealth, for the most part, is proving to be the answer. The organization has continued to offer telehealth services for its therapy clients, whereby licensed therapists guide caregivers and clients through therapeutic exercises they would have performed in-person at Easter Seals Greater Houston’s unparalleled, specialized facilities or in the traditional home setting through Early Childhood Intervention. The agency is also using technology to provide mental health counseling, mentoring, group activities, case management and more to ensure that its clients have continuous access to the help they need. While the pandemic has dramatically upended life for people around the world, Easter Seals Greater Houston has found that keeping a hybrid approach is now more important than ever, as it allows the organization’s constituents the flexibility and inclusivity that they require. The hybrid event approach allowed more supporters to participate by meeting them where they are in terms of location and safety needs, some even participating from overseas. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 65% of Easter Seals families were living below the poverty line. Due to the recent winter storm in Houston, families are now battling additional barriers to receive the critical resources they need. Funds raised during Walk With Me allow Easter Seals to continue connecting its most vulnerable constituents to community resources and emergency funds so that they can begin the recovery process. Until May 31, supporters can continue donating to help the organization reach its $1 million, where $.91 of every dollar goes directly to its programming. Funds go toward, but are not limited to, providing service animals and mental health support to our veterans, as well as physical therapy and scholarships to medically fragile students at The Caroline School.The organization also announced a matching incentive for $140,000 of its goal through a grant made possible by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Special thanks to our 2021 Walk With Me Sponsors: Prosperity Bank, Alvarez & Marsal, Team Industrial Services, Quanta Services, Houston Methodist, Elise Hough, Hess, Locke Lord, Texas Children’s Hospital, Vince and Louise Foster, Retirement Center Management, Protiviti, Barbara and Arland Coleman, Complete Care Medical, Gina Curry, EPAM, Mary A. & Thomas F. Grasselli Endowment Foundation, Griffin Partners, Inc./Loop Central, Harper & Pearson Company, P.C., Higginbotham, Darri Ofczarzak, Revenew International, Seal Fast, Talos Energy, H-E-B, iHeart Radio, Kids Directory, Sabre Industries, Inc. and Bill Wolters.
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...
CultureMap Austin

Roaming Houston tiger finds new home at Texas animal sanctuary

The missing tiger named India that was safely turned over to Houston authorities on May 15 was transferred from BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions in Houston to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in North Texas on Sunday, May 16, according to authorities. The tiger received a medical evaluation overnight...