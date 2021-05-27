Cancel
Penn, PA

Penn State given a 2% chance to win the Big Ten; Lions’ over/under for wins set at 9, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Today’s Penn State football headlines feature national rankings from Pro Football Focus and an early look at the Lions’ projected season win total. Pro Football Focus assigned Penn State a 2% odds of winning a Big Ten title and a probability of zero to win the national championship based on its computer simulations. The Lions checked in at No. 19 in the site’s preseason rankings despite those long odds and the program’s clear need for “a performance we haven’t seen from [Sean] Clifford yet.”

