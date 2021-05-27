Letter: Hamas’ role
I respect Robert Azzi’s knowledge and passion, but I wish he could add some objectivity to his recent articles on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The paper has Hamas walking through Gaza with loaded guns displayed claiming victory. Their victory came on the lives of hundreds of Palestinians. What many do not understand is that these lives do not matter to Hamas. They are willing to use the money given to them for infrastructure to build tunnels to enable them to attack Israel. The tunnels replace bomb shelters that could be built to protect the people.www.concordmonitor.com