Letter: Hamas’ role

In the first official visit of an Israeli head of diplomacy to the Arab country since 2008, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi in Cairo this Sunday, with the aim of reinforcing the ceasefire. in Gaza with the Palestinian Hamas movement. At the same time, the director of Egyptian Intelligence, Abbas Kamel, traveled to Jerusalem and Ramallah to hold talks with the still prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. Egypt’s frenzied diplomatic activity, which is trying to claim its relevance in the region, coincides with its efforts to organize a summit in Cairo between the Israeli and Palestinian sides in the coming days and to reactivate a new reconciliation process between Palestinian factions.