Kendall Jenner is again facing accusations of cultural appropriation over her tequila brand after she released a new campaign in celebration of the liquor’s launch.After teasing the release of 818 Tequila for months, the 25-year-old officially launched her new spirits company this week in her home state of California.To promote the tequila brand, Jenner shared photos of herself in Mexico in an agave field to her Instagram page, where she can be seen dressed in jeans, braids, and an oversized shirt with a cowboy hat slung around her neck as she leads a horse.The supermodel also included photos of actual...