Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

The Uppercut Punch Benefits and How To Throw It

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe uppercut is one of the most powerful punches in boxing if delivered correctly. Starting from the ground up and transferring of weight through the punch. Technique and timing are essential in the shot. A slight bend of the knees and following through with the shoulder and arms transferring weight...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Uppercut#Chin#Hips#Combat#Lower Leg#Body Weight#American#Punch#Bring Arm#Front Leg#Slight Bend#Dip#Technique#Gravity#Weight Transfer#Rotation#Heavyweight Fighter Ej#Trainer Pat Barry#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Knockout City Special Throws: How to Curve and Lob the Ball

Knockout City is a simple game on its surface, but there are several special throws you can perform that allow you to curve and lob the ball to throw your enemies off guard. You can also perform other special actions like throwing your allies instead of a ball or balling up yourself. There are a lot of strategies to master, but if you spend a little time practicing, you’ll be able to mix up your throws and score more points for your team. Here’s a breakdown of all the special throws in Knockout City.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Video Teaches You How to Throw an Axe Like a Boomerang

Only in a fantasy adventure such as Dungeons and Dragons would a person WANT an ax to come back to them, and even then be would hope it would be a magical quality of the weapon and that the handle would expertly slap into their grip. Otherwise, this is something that no one should attempt unless they’ve been practicing with a less than lethal implement considering how much damage a simple handaxe can do. Apparently though, Master S. Kamaraj has been doing this for a while and can even produce the same effect with a double-sided ax. The manner in which he catches the weapon is about the only safe part of this technique, but even then it’s easy to see that he brings the blade of the ax between his hands in a fairly safe but still worrying manner. One of the last things that one might think about when tossing an ax is that it will come back to them since the weight and function of an ax is a big concern if trying to do this. But the boomerang action that’s performed is kind of insane since it is a little impressive, but it’s not practical in the least bit since unless the blade of the ax is razor-sharp and hits the target just right, then the moment it hits anything it’s going to stop and kind of ruin the effect and the purpose. The thing about axes is that they’re the type of tool that can be used for a lot of different things if they’re sturdy enough and kept sharp and capable. Axes are the types of implements that can be specialized or for multiple uses since they’ve been in use for a long, LONG time when it comes to humanity, and they’ve served a very wide range of purposes, from building and crafting to warfare. It might not sound like it, but there are a lot of various uses between the two examples mentioned since axes are useful tools that have served humanity for longer than people realize.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Andre Ward Drops A Truth Bomb For Boxing Coaches

There are perhaps fewer technically gifted sweet science practitioners in modern day boxing than former pound for pound star Andre Ward. Now retired and these days an analyst and manager, Ward offers knowledge from the standpoint of a fighter who retired on top and undefeated. When speaking during the boxing...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman On Who His Two Favorite Lighter Weight Fighters Were

Sometimes the lighter weight classes in boxing can get overlooked. That was the case traditionally in boxing. A lot of that changed years ago of course. Mainly when the heavyweight division wasn’t as popular as what it was today. The likes of Floyd Mayweather, Shane Mosley and many others in...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman Reveals What Helped Him Knock Out Joe Frazier

Many boxing fans will remember the legendary knockout with the uppercut that George Foreman caught Joe Frazier with to stop him back in the day. A punch that lifted Frazier off his feet at the time. But there was some thinking going on from a boxing perspective before the blow...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman Reveals His Two Key Training Methods When Champion

There has been a lot of modern day scientific advancements when it comes to professional athletes’ training methods and recovery tools. Both are equally key along with supplements and diet but one of boxing’s heavyweight legends made a good point. Boxing is one of those sports where hard work and...
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Tofiq Musayev vs. Roberto Satoshi set for inaugural lightweight belt at RIZIN 28

RIZIN lightweight grand prix winner Tofiq Musayev will finally re-enter the RIZIN ring on June 13 for RIZIN 28 in Tokyo. RIZIN announced during a press conference on Tuesday that Musayev will face Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Roberto Satoshi for the inaugural 155-pound gold. Yutaka Saito, the company’s featherweight champion, faces Vugar Karamov in a non-title affair in the co-main event.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Lomachenko: After Watching Lopez Fight A Lot Of Times, My Opinion It Was A Draw

Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready to move on with his career—and away from wild conspiracy theories. The former three-division titlist struggled to cope with his unanimous decision loss to Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12KOs) in their three-belt lightweight unification bout last October at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. Lomachenko (14-2, 10KOs) went viral in the aftermath, though for all of the wrong reasons after alleging that the judges were dishonest and that the final punch statistics provided by Compubox were rigged against him.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Former 6-Time World Champion Breaks Down Pacquiao vs Spence

Robert ‘The Ghost’ Guerrero knows a lot about big time boxing. God-fearing Guerrero has shared the ring with some of boxing’s biggest names including the likes of Floyd Mayweather. A six-weight world champion in multiple weight classes, Guerrero has seen it all over the years in boxing. Not many know...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman Reacts To Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

George Foreman in the not too distant past was linked with an advisor type coaching role for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. It didn’t happen in the end but due to both American heavyweights having in some ways similar fight styles, perhaps it could be of benefit to Wilder.
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Nonito Donaire Becomes A Legend, Knocks Out Nordine Oubaali, Wins WBC Bantamweight Title

Former pound for pound ranked fighter Nonito Donaire hoped to keep defying the naysayers by giving another solid performance as he faced WBC Bantamweight champ Nordine Oubaali in a scheduled 12 rounder Saturday night at Cason, California’s Dignity Health Sport’s Park. Although the 40-6 Donaire was the more well known fighter, it was the 17-0 Oubaali who entered the ring with the belt. What’s more, France’s Oubaali had a lot to lose and everything to gain against the famous 38 year old Donaire, who was enjoying a career resurgence.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman Is Spot On About Muhammad Ali

When you look at today’s times in boxing and indeed many professional sports the concept of trash talking or hyping a fight has been around for quite some time. Whether it is directly from the boxers or those involved with the event itself. Many believe this can be first traced...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman Reveals Best Advice He Ever Got For Punching Power

Oldest heavyweight champion George Foreman is considered one of the biggest punchers that ever lived. In his younger days a fearsome man. His only intent was on doing as much damage to his opponents as possible. As he got older and became born again in Jesus Christ, a very different...
WorkoutsPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

Knuckle Push-Ups: Muscles Worked, How-To, Benefits, and Drawbacks

While it’s impossible to prove, push-ups are probably the most widely performed exercise on the planet. Just about everyone who works out has done push-ups at some time, from raw beginners to elite athletes. People have been doing push-ups for thousands of years; they’re part of fitness history. Long before the barbell bench press was invented, people used push-ups to build muscle, strength, and endurance.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman On Who Would Have Won Tyson vs Lewis In Their Prime

Champions of years gone by fighting that never did or those that did, fighting in what their perceived primes would have been, has always being a topic of interest to boxing fans. Like pound for pound opinions only mythical and hypothetical of course. Even still, something boxing fans enjoy discussing.
Carson, CAgmanetwork.com

Nonito Donaire's knockout punch against Nordine Oubaali

Nonito Donaire, Jr. showed the world that his age does not matter in his knockout victory against Nordine Oubaali in the WBC world bantamweight title fight on Sunday in Carson, California. After Oubaali was saved by the bell by the end of the third round, a powerful combination of left...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

MJF: I'm Easily The Biggest Villain In Wrestling

Those who believe MJF doesn't break kayfabe are sadly mistaken. They are mistaken because kayfabe does not exist. "Guys, kayfabe is not a real word. Go to Merriam-Websters dictionary and search 'kayfabe.' Tell me if anything comes up. It won't," MJF said on Busted Open Radio. While "kayfabe" may not...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Superstars In Favor Of Two Night WrestleMania Events

WWE Superstars are more in favor of having future WrestleMania events split up over the course of two nights rather than one giant event. According to Fightful, the recent move has proven to be beneficial for all involved, mainly due to the lack of crowd exhaustion and that all Superstars benefit by having their own time to shine between WrestleMania’s Night One & Two, respectively.