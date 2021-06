The name sunscreen may make you feel like it should be used under direct sunlight, but it is essential to use sunscreen even on cloudy days. More importantly, SPF creams are also beneficial to be used at night to maintain your skin health. It may not make sense to use sunscreen at night, but recent research has shown that using sunscreen at night reduces the risk of skin cancer. Hence, in this article, we will delve into the benefits of SPF creams in general and the reasons for using them at night.