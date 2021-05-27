Cancel
Science

Letter: Franklin chooses feelings over science

By JOSEPH WILKINSON -
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

It came as a complete shock to find out that the Franklin School Board once again canceled the annual school day parade. Over the past year I have watched there be no concern over having athletes traveling all over the state to compete against other schools. I have watched as this past week students from many grades in the district performed together in front of an audience “Sweeney Todd” and I have seen how there is no issue putting students from multiple schools on the same school bus.

