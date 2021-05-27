Letter: Franklin chooses feelings over science

I walked past you the other morning, where you sit, in the dining room, on your laptop, “in school,” and I heard a man’s disembodied voice talking about bullying. It was your gym teacher, you were in “gym,” and it sounded like he was fulfilling some kind of requirement. He asked, “Now what do we do when someone says something mean?” Another voice came on the line, one of your classmates, answering something to the effect of, “We tell them that it’s wrong.”