Letter: Impact of DCYF budget cuts
A recent column by the NH Child Advocate pointed to the impact on at-risk children of the legislature’s budget cut leading to loss of DCYF social worker positions. While the agency now has excellent leadership, and its social workers have done a terrific job under strained COVID conditions, the agency is trapped in a vicious cycle. Positions are not filled, existing staff are then overloaded with a significant decrease in their ability to do the job. The legislators then cynically claim they can cut unfilled positions instead of examining the reasons for staff shortages, including low pay, increased stress, secondary trauma and staff burnout.www.concordmonitor.com