UFC president Dana White says that the UFC will be “ready” for lightweight standout Kayla Harrison when her PFL contract is officially up. Harrison is currently in the PFL, where she is the defending lightweight champion. She is part of the promotion’s third season and is already well on her way to winning another $1 million dollars after smashing Mariana Morais in her first outing this year. Harrison’s contract is up later this year and there have been whispers that she could test free agency once that happens. It’s possible that Bellator could be interested in having her fight Cris Cyborg, but Harrison has made it clear that her goal is to ultimately join the UFC roster.