K-State Jeopardy! The category: Bill Snyder

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling former Kansas State defensive end Darren Howard in Tampa, Florida. Howard came to K-State from the Florida prep ranks in 1995, playing for Coach Bill Snyder during the 1996 through 1999 seasons. During that span of time, Howard asserted himself as one of the more disruptive defensive ends in college football, and then he was drafted in the second round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the board New Orleans Saints. Howard played 10 years in the NFL, completing his career in Philadelphia before returning to his home state and settling in Tampa, meeting his wife, Lyani, and starting a family. Professionally, he dabbles in a lot of different area, including owning a professional audio post-production company.