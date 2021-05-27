Cancel
K-State Jeopardy! The category: Bill Snyder

By Ryan Gilbert
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much do you know about the Kansas State Wildcats? Test your knowledge!. Today's category is Bill Snyder, or all things dealing with former K-State football coach Bill Snyder. Ten clues will be given about memorable players, coaches, events, games, moments, etc. Questions will get more challenging as it progresses....

247Sports

The Kansas State 10: The most impactful quarterbacks

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Kansas State 10 is a new feature at GoPowercat.com. We will be selecting a criterion upon which to rank the players, coaches, places and opponents that have had some form of impact on Kansas State athletics through the years. These are completely subjective rankings based solely on the opinions of the GoPowercat.com staff. We invite you to join GoPowercat and become part of the discussion of this topic and all else that deals with Kansas State athletics at Wabash Station, our VIP subscribers’ message board.
K-State announces new “Powercat Porch” Beer Garden at Bill Snyder Family Stadium

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is welcoming fans back to full capacity at Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall with a new beer garden. The Powercat Porch will be located in the southeast corner of the stadium and feature beer, wine and margarita sales for fans. The space will be completed this summer and will be able to accommodate about 400 fans. It will be the stadium’s second beer garden; the south Goss Family Tailgate Terrace opened in 2019.
247Sports

Fired Up: What is the future of K-State's apparel/shoe deal?

Editor’s Note: Fired Up takes a question from the latest edition of the Powercat Podcast and turns the answer by a GoPowercat.com staff member into text. This week’s question: At the 9:33 mark of the May 19, 2021, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, questions started about Kansas State's expiring Nike contract, and CliffClaven754 followed up by asking what were K-State's odds of re-upping with Nike. Here is how GoPowercat's Zac Carlson responded as spontaneously spoken on the podcast …
Dan Snyder: WFT's stadium will be 'state of the art,' open by 2027

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is hoping his franchise's next stadium will be "state of the art" and open by 2027, he told a TMZ cameraman in an interview that was published on their website. TMZ spotted Snyder, as well as Washington president Jason Wright and a handful of...
2023 ATH Mota discusses K-State offer

Kansas State offered two 2023 recruits in the last week in Iowa athlete Alex Mota and Texas corner Jaylon Braxton. KSO reached out to both to discuss their offer and to hear from them in more detai...
Dan Snyder Planning “State-Of-The-Art” Stadium For The Washington Football Team By 2027

LANDOVER, Md. -- Even though the Washington Football Team (WFT) still doesn’t have a name, owner Dan Snyder is already looking at what’s next for the franchise. Currently, Snyder is working on plans for a new stadium that he hopes to open by 2027, according to a TMZ report. Snyder and his team haven’t picked out a location for the new stadium, but they were in Los Angeles viewing SoFi Stadium for inspiration.
K-State falls to TCU in Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Phillip Sikes hit a walk-off single and No. 2 seed TCU overcame an early four-run deficit to beat No. 7 seed Kansas State 7-6 in the Big 12 Tournament. TCU plays No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Thursday, while Kansas State faces sixth-seeded Baylor. Hunter Wolfe started the bottom of the ninth by hustling to second on a hit down the right-field line, and he advanced to third on Conner Shepherd’s deep shot to left. Sikes’ slow-bouncing grounder got past Kansas State pitcher Tyler Eckberg and the drawn-in infield to score Wolfe. Wolfe also had a two-RBI double in the first to pull TCU within 4-2.
Missouri volleyball adds K-State transfer Carlson

(Columbia) -- Missouri volleyball has announced the addition of Kansas State transfer Brynn Carlson. Carlson averaged 2.73 kills per set in 2020-21 and has 639 career kills in three-plus seasons of collegiate volleyball. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
K-State upsets TCU, forces game two

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kansas State upset #8 TCU in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Baseball Tournament on Saturday morning. The victory forces a game two in the double-elimination format. The second game will begin at approximately 4p.m. on ESPN+. Kansas State Head Coach Pete Hughes and select players...
247Sports

CBS Sports overreaction: Jayden Daniels is Pac-12's best QB

Jayden Daniels is pretty much the face of Arizona State football. Heading into his third season, Daniels is in position to give the Sun Devils a chance at the Pac-12 title this year. There are some talented quarterbacks in the Pac-12 other than Daniels, such as USC’s Kedon Slovis, but...
Texas Longhorns Snapshot Profile: No. 17 Cameron Dicker

For the first time in the Steve Sarkisian era, spring football has come and gone. Texas has hopefully hired the right head coach to get them out of a funk that has lasted for over a decade. Sarkisian will be working with a better roster than what was found by Tom Herman in the 2017 season. However, there is still a ton of work for the new head coach to do.
247Sports

Where Iowa Hawkeyes rank in ESPN's FPI

There's plenty of optimism surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes football program entering the 2021 season. They return all five members of a dominant secondary, a second-year quarterback and all-Big Ten running back Tyler Goodson. While most preseason rankings see the Hawkeyes as a top-15 team, not everyone seems to think that.
Texas Longhorns Top Talent for 2021: No. 8 - LB David Gbenda

Offense wins games, but defense wins championships. That could be the difference between winning or losing the Big 12 for Texas in 2021. The Longhorns offense is expected to take new leaps under head coach Steve Sarkisian. After all, the success at Alabama was a selling point for Chris Del Conte to move off Tom Herman in favor of the former Crimson Tide OC.
247Sports

Life of Fitz: Darren Howard in Tampa, Florida

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling former Kansas State defensive end Darren Howard in Tampa, Florida. Howard came to K-State from the Florida prep ranks in 1995, playing for Coach Bill Snyder during the 1996 through 1999 seasons. During that span of time, Howard asserted himself as one of the more disruptive defensive ends in college football, and then he was drafted in the second round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the board New Orleans Saints. Howard played 10 years in the NFL, completing his career in Philadelphia before returning to his home state and settling in Tampa, meeting his wife, Lyani, and starting a family. Professionally, he dabbles in a lot of different area, including owning a professional audio post-production company.
Big 12 Baseball Tournament 2021: Schedule, scores, how to watch

The bracket is locked in for the 2021 Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament and the action is officially underway from Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Texas and TCU split the regular-season title this year in the Big 12, but the Longhorns secured the top seed by virtue of owning a 2-1 mark in head-to-head games for the Horned Frogs. Texas headlines the Division Two portion of the bracket and will open tournament play against the winner of a single-elimination matchup between No. 8 seed West Virginia and No. 9 seed Kansas, while No. 4 seed Oklahoma State meets No. 5 seed Oklahoma.
247Sports

This week in Kansas State tweets - May 31, 2021

A big week of Kansas State baseball is a major focus in this edition of the best K-State tweets from the last seven days. The Wildcats traveled to Oklahoma City with hopes of extending their season by performing well in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament. On Wednesday, the Cats fell victim to a comeback by TCU in their first game, losing 7-6 in walk-off fashion.
K-State, Texas Survive Elimination

Due to inclement weather in the Oklahoma City area Thursday evening, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship schedule has been adjusted. No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 2 TCU face each other in a 9 a.m. CT contest followed by the loser playing No. 7 K-State at 12:30 p.m. CT. No. 8 West Virgina and No. 4 Oklahoma State open with a 4 p.m. CT first pitch, followed by the loser playing No. 1 Texas at 7:30 p.m. CT.
K-State not selected for the NCAA Baseball Tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Despite having a quality resume, Kansas State will not play in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament. K-State had a number of quality wins to bolster their chances. KSU had 6 wins over Top Ten opponents, including regular season series wins over then fifth-ranked TCU and then third-ranked Texas Tech.