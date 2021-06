For the second time since Dan McDonnell took over as head coach in 2007, the Louisville Cardinals did not make the NCAA Tournament (excluding the 2020 COVID-shortened season). The exclusion from the NCAA Tournament comes largely as a result of Louisville’s slump over the last month of the season. The Cardinals were swept in three out of the last four weekend series in the 2021 regular season, and lost 11 of its final 16 games down the stretch. Louisville finishes its 2021 season at 28-22, with a 16-16 conference record.