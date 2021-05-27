Cancel
Letter: Thanks, Robert Azzi

JOSEPH WILKINSON
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

Thanks, Robert Azzi for your usual hard truth-telling in your My Turn (Monitor, 5/23) concerning the real situation that lead to the slaughter in Gaza these last weeks. All the deaths in Palestine/Israel are to be mourned but as has always been the case for decades, the death toll is far greater among the Arab peoples for the simple fact that, thanks to the US, Israel has high tech weaponry and Hamas has unsophisticated rockets.

www.concordmonitor.com
