Letter: Thanks, Robert Azzi

I'm writing this Memorial Day to thank all our great American veterans for their service to this great country of ours. It's not without its faults but is far and away ahead of any socialist or communist in the world. The far left liberal Democrats are trying their best to destroy America as we know it by making a mockery of the U.S. Constitution, the supreme law of the land, by passing unconstitutional laws and regulations such as gun control. The Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights is crystal clear, "the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." The people is us. The "people" is us. Infringed means to encroach, trespass. More than 20,000 laws are on the books in this country now concerning guns. The Constitution says we have a right to self defense. The Bill of Rights recognizes this right, also the Bible too. Any law that does not pass muster with the Constitution is "null and void" and is not enforceable. If the truth be known, most of these killings in our country is being done by communist loving far left Democrats who want Americans disarmed so it'll be much easier to establish a dictatoship. Biden and his "Goon Squad Gestapos" Democrats would love this.