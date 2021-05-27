Cancel
Group pulls girl, 16, to ground by hair, pours liquid on her in Brooklyn bus stop robbery

By WCBS 880 Newsroom
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A group of people pulled a 16-year-old girl to the ground by her hair and then poured a liquid on her in a robbery at a Brooklyn bus stop, police said Thursday as they released surveillance footage of several suspects. The teen was waiting at...

www.audacy.com
