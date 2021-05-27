Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

PREVIEW: Toronto Maple Leafs attempt to close out Montreal Canadiens in Game 5

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyuh8_0aDCITh500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmzR9_0aDCITh500

The Toronto Maple Leafs can clinch their first-round best-of-seven playoff series Thursday night with a victory in Game 5 over the visiting Montreal Canadiens.

After the teams split the first two games in Toronto, the Maple Leafs took the next two in Montreal to take a 3-1 series lead.

“We have to play like it’s our last game,” Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry said after the Maple Leafs won 4-0 on Tuesday. “We’ve all gone through a lot this year, whether it’s injuries, tough stretches in the season. We found a way to get out of them and this is no different.”

Montreal has been outscored 12-4 in the series while going 0-for-13 on the power play. Toronto has dominated the second period with an 8-1 advantage in goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HpWJ_0aDCITh500 Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Panthers roar to No. 1 ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs

“Second period opens up a little bit, and we look at that as a big opportunity for us to take hold of the game,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “And that’s really what our focus has been on is to have good starts, not let the game get away on us and then look to pull away each shift as we go along. The second is a big part of that, of course.”

A former Canadiens player, Alex Galchenyuk, had a goal and two assists for Toronto on Tuesday. He did not play in Game 1, but has been in the lineup since the injuries (concussion, knee) to John Tavares in the series opener.

“(Toronto is) going good defensively, that’s for sure, (but) I thought we created enough to score tonight,” Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme said after Game 4. “We had some good looks, but sometimes guys think about it and they’re squeezing their sticks. Confidence is a big thing. We’re always looking at ways to produce more chances and, at some point, we have to finish when the chances are there. It’s a combination of many things, but we see it in any goal scorer. He goes through a drought and gets one and he scores five goals in five games.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvvmI_0aDCITh500
Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

William Nylander has been that scorer for the Maple Leafs, with one goal in each of the four games.

Nylander is the third player in franchise history to score at least one goal in four consecutive games to open the playoffs — Gordie Drillon (five games, 1939) and Wendel Clark (four games, 1986). Three players in Maple Leafs history have recorded a longer goal streak at any point in the postseason. They were Drillon, Sid Smith (five games, 1951) and Dave Andreychuk (five games, 1993).

Maple Leafs left winger Nick Foligno (lower-body injury) missed his second consecutive game on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs, who won consecutive postseason games in Montreal for the first time since the 1967 Stanley Cup final, have not advanced to the second round since 2004.

Toronto is 11-1 all-time when leading a series 3-1. This is the first time Toronto has had a 3-1 lead in a series since 1987.

If the Canadiens force a Game 6, it would be played in Montreal on Saturday, and the Quebec government will allow 2,500 fans into the Bell Centre. It would be the first NHL crowd in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We should all be really hungry and come back to play in front of our fans,” Canadiens center Phillip Danault said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Galchenyuk
Person
Dave Andreychuk
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Wendel Clark
Person
William Nylander
Person
John Tavares
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Phillip Danault
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Night Games#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs#Nashville Predators#Tampa Bay Lightning#Maple Leafs History#Nhl Games#Knights Nhl Roundup#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl Power Rankings#Playoff Series#Winger Nick Foligno#Panthers Roar#Lower Body Injury#Shutout#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLnhlrumors.com

NHL Rumors: Dougie Hamilton, Alex Ovechkin, and the Top 30 NHL Free Agents

TSN: Frank Seravalli on pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Contract negotiations between Hamilton and the Carolina Hurricanes had been ongoing, but they’ve been put on hold until after the season according to GM Don Waddell. “A lot of people wonder if that’s expansion draft related. I think they’re...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Why the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Chances Are Excellent

It’s that time of year that hockey fans live for… the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So what are the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup chances going into this postseason? Excellent. They are the winners of the Presidents’ Trophy who finished the 2020-21 campaign with 82 points equaling the Vegas Golden Knights. The Avs won the top spot by grabbing the head-to-head competition between the two teams 4-3. The Avalanche nosed out the Golden Knights in a 2-1 game played on May 10th. It was that close.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: How Carey Price Compares To Jack Campbell

From Carey Price suffering a lower-body injury and being out for a few games, to then getting a concussion and not playing for almost a month, this hasn’t been the easiest season for the starting goaltender of the Montreal Canadiens. The question now is will Price be healthy and ready...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Montreal Canadiens Agree To Terms With Rafael Harvey-Pinard

The Montreal Canadiens may be focused on a playoff matchup with one of their rivals, but that doesn’t mean the front office isn’t working on the future. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract. The deal kicks in next season and carries an average annual value of $825K.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Final Team Stats Reveal Many Surprises

The Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 season is finished and, as we await the start of the playoffs, I thought it would be fun to go through a bunch of team stats. Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs have been done for a few days now, please note that there are still two more games for the Canucks and Flames to play and that those may (but probably not) have an impact on the rankings listed below.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Puck Prose’s 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Predictions Roundtable

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are upon us. It is time to rejoice because the greatest time of the year is finally here as the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway following what was the strangest and most unique regular season in the long, rich history of the National Hockey League.
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Who Will Be the Playoff X-Factor?

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports) The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are about to face each other in the NHL playoffs for the first time in 42 years. It is a shame that both fan bases have had to wait this long for these...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens lines at practice, May 15: Brendan Gallagher returns

After two days off following their final game of the regular season on Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens had their first practice of the post-season on Saturday morning at the Bell Sports Complex. With no more salary cap, and five days before the first game of their first-round playoff series against...
NHLchatsports.com

Only 1 Thing Can Stop the Toronto Maple Leafs From Dusting the Habs

MONTREAL, QC - MAY 03: Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens and Alexander Kerfoot #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battle for the puck after a face-off during the second period at the Bell Centre on May 3, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals look to take 2-0 lead against Bruins

Avalanche begin postseason vs. Blues; Stamkos, Kucherov boost Lightning power play. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2021 NHL postseason. There are three playoff games scheduled for Monday and there were three Sunday. On Tap. There are three games on the Stanley Cup...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs rode impressive metrics to a division crown for the first time since 1999-20. Their North Division banner has earned them a playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens for the first time since 1979. The Habs faltered down the stretch, but there’s reason to back the underdogs in the first-round series.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Sportsnet announces Stanley Cup Playoffs first round broadcast schedule

Sportsnet has announced its broadcast schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting on Saturday, May 15 on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, CBC, FX, FXX and OMNI, across the Sportsnet Radio Network and via stream on SN NOW and NHL Live. Sportsnet will bring Canadian fans...
NHLNHL

Borgstrom agrees to two-year, $2 million contract with Blackhawks

Forward acquired in trade with Panthers on April 8, played in Finland this season. Henrik Borgstrom agreed to a two-year, $2 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward was acquired by the Blackhawks in a trade with the Florida Panthers on April 8. He scored 21...
NHLNHL

GAME STORY: Oilers 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

MONTREAL, QC - The Oilers bested the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime for the second consecutive game and secured their seventh straight road victory in their second-last tune-up before the playoffs. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. GAME DAY. COMING SOON - OILERS TODAY | Post-Game at MTL. COMING SOON - POST-GAME RAW |...
NHLNHL

Harvey-Pinard: 'I'm extremely proud'

MONTREAL - Prospect Rafaël Harvey-Pinard spoke with reporters via Zoom on Thursday morning to talk about his new contract with the Canadiens. Harvey-Pinard, who was selected in the seventh round, 201st overall by Montreal in 2019, agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level deal on Wednesday. The 22-year-old forward has...
NHLNHL

Rangers experiment with hypnotist didn't end slump during 1950-51 season

Got publicity, failed to make playoffs despite unique pregame strategy. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals an offbeat method the New York Rangers employed trying to...