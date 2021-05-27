Cancel
College Sports

Teodosio went off in Tigers' final game

By Alex Dodd
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE – Clemson closed out a difficult season on a high note Wednesday with an 11-5 win over No. 17 Georgia Tech in the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte.

The Tigers fought back from a 3-0 deficit to rattle off 11 straight runs and knocked off the second seeded Yellow Jackets behind quality at-bats from their upperclassmen.

Bryce Teodosio gave Clemson the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth on a one-run triple with two outs that scored Elijah Henderson to put it ahead 4-3.

In perhaps his last game at Clemson, Teodosio led the Tigers (25-27) at the plate with an exceptional performance that included a pair of RBI triples and an inside the park home run.

Head coach Monte Lee was amazed at the redshirt junior’s performance at the plate in both games of the tournament with his ability to fight back when down in the count.

“Teodosio hit two triples and an inside the park home run, which is amazing and two of those were with two strikes,” the Clemson coach said after the game. “He swung the bat well against Louisville, as well, so it was great to see Bryce finish out the season on a high note.”

Teodosio finished the ACC Tournament 5-for-9 at the plate with seven RBIs, a double, two triples, and a pair of homers, one inside the park and one that was crushed to left field against the Cardinals.

It was the second inside the park homer of his career and his first since a game against Boston College in 2019. He also became just the second Tiger with two triples in an ACC Tournament game since Steve Williams reached that mark against Georgia Tech on May 14, 1991.

Teodosio certainly put on an All-Tournament type performance.

A lot of teams may have packed it in without a shot at advancing in the conference tournament or other postseason hopes. But Clemson and Teodosio didn’t back down despite an early 3-0 deficit on Wednesday night.

“That’s not who we are, we don’t like to scoreboard watch a whole lot,” Teodosio said. “We continued to take it one pitch at a time and obviously it worked out for us.

“It was great to see all of the guys come together and realize it was our last game of the season and just fighting.”

Teodosio has not made a decision about his future and is eligible for the 2021 MLB Draft, but will talk things over with his family and see what happens this summer.

Photo courtesy of Lauren Wolff

