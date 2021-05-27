Cancel
Noir Detective Game Backbone Out June 8, Stars A Hard-Boiled Raccoon Detective

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the detective game genre can look forward to the release of Backbone on June 8, which puts players in the boots of world-weary private investigator Howard Lotor. Rendered in a high-resolution pixel art style, Howard has to investigate a version of Vancouver that has gone to the dogs, as well as several other breeds of anthropomorphic animals who inhabit a city that can best be described as a dystopian Zootopia.

