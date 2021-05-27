Noir Detective Game Backbone Out June 8, Stars A Hard-Boiled Raccoon Detective
Fans of the detective game genre can look forward to the release of Backbone on June 8, which puts players in the boots of world-weary private investigator Howard Lotor. Rendered in a high-resolution pixel art style, Howard has to investigate a version of Vancouver that has gone to the dogs, as well as several other breeds of anthropomorphic animals who inhabit a city that can best be described as a dystopian Zootopia.