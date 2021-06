During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, legendary pro wrestler Barry Horowitz revealed that WWE is presently working on a documentary on his career. “I got a call from the executive producer of the WWE Network. They did a documentary on me last December in Florida,” Horowitz said. “It was great, they flew me in and treated me first class. As a follow-up, they came to WrestleStock [a fan event on WrestleMania week] a few months ago to film me signing autographs. They also talked to the fans there.”