6 Promising Chaga Tea Benefits That Make It Worthy of a Regular Spot in Your Drink Rotation
Mushrooms are having a moment, for sure. Their versatility only adds to their appeal: You can cook them, incorporate them into your skincare routine, or drink them as a coffee alternative. While you hear a lot about reishi or shiitake mushrooms, there’s another variety of fungi that’s beginning to steal the spotlight: chaga. In particular, people are talking about chaga tea benefits. Here’s the, ahem, tea on the buzzy beverage.www.wellandgood.com