6 Promising Chaga Tea Benefits That Make It Worthy of a Regular Spot in Your Drink Rotation

Few things feel as hospitable and rejuvenating as a fresh, cold pitcher of iced tea. About 80% of all tea sold in the United States is iced tea, which begs the question, what created this loyal beverage fan base? Tea continues to be a drink that brings people together. Its origins can be traced across time, and the globe. Additionally, a wide range of flavors and blends cater to versatile preferences. From fruity to neutral, tangy, and floral, the secret to great tea is finding the right blend, and serving it properly. You do not always want to add ice, but rather pour your tea from a chilled pitcher, or glass.