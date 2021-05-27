Cancel
POTUS

Biden, First Lady visiting Joint Base Langley-Eustis on Friday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will go to Hampton on Friday to visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the White House said Tuesday. Their visit will coincide with the start of Memorial Day Weekend. The White House didn’t release any more information about when and where they will travel.

Melania Trump
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
Jill Biden
Mike Pence
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Aerospace & Defense
White House
POTUS

For Biden, the White House is 'a Monday-through-Friday kind of place'

(CNN) — Beginning in 1973, when he was a United States Senator from Delaware, Joe Biden had a ritual: nearly every evening he would hop a train back to Wilmington after his work day on Capitol Hill, spending most nights and weekends at the place he considered home, 100 miles from Washington.
Grand Rapids, MIClickOnDetroit.com

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Grand Rapids vaccination clinic today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan on Thursday to promote the progress of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. First Lady Biden, wife of President Joe Biden, is set to visit Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) on Thursday. Her visit is meant to highlight the vaccine partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges, officials said.
Scranton, PA
The Associated Press

Biden To Visit Scranton; Pence May Visit Region

Former Vice President Joe Biden will bring his Democratic presidential campaign to Scranton on Oct. 22, but his successor might beat him here by a day. Biden’s campaign confirmed the Scranton visit, but said it’s still working out details of where and when he will appear. He could wind up arriving a day after Vice President Mike Pence visits Northeast Pennsylvania. Local Republicans and other officials are working on arranging an Oct. 21 visit by Pence to at least one still undisclosed location, three sources familiar with the preparations said, speaking on condition of anonymity. It is unclear if Pence will visit in an official capacity, as part of President Donald Trump’s reelection drive or a mix of both. No other details of Pence’s visit were available. Biden, a Scranton native, will become the second presidential candidate to visit the region as Democrats campaign to oust Trump in the November 2020 election. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont addressed a conference of nurses in April at Mohegan Sun Pocono casino. Pence and Biden visited the region for similar purposes last year. Biden campaigned Nov. 4 for U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright’s reelection at Pittston Area High School in Yatesville. Pence campaigned Oct. 24 for Republican congressional candidate John Chrin, Cartwright’s opponent, at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort. Biden last visited Scranton April 4. He quietly visited the city’s Green Ridge neighborhood to record video footage, presumably for future television commercials or online videos. Contact the writer: bkrawczeniuk@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9147; @BorysBlogTT on Twitter.
Presidential Election

Joe Biden has his MAGA: Make America Goofy Again

I’ve noted that President Joe Biden steers his administration using his rearview mirror. Whatever President Donald Trump did, he’ll do the opposite. He talks about the future but seems to spend most of his time looking behind him rather than ahead. You might assume this is a good idea, an...
Kansas City, MO

First Lady Jill Biden Nearly Trips After Getting Heel Caught In Pavement: See Close Call Malfunction

Oops! Jill Biden needed a hand after her stylish leopard print pumps got stuck in some pavement while visiting Kansas City. Jill Biden, 69, always looks stylish — but she had a bit of a fashion mishap on Thursday, May 27! The First Lady was walking alongside security and a photographer as she was heading to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri when her leopard print pump got wedged into some pavement. She was quickly helped by the officers and photographer as she attempted to move her stuck foot, smiling and laughing the entire time. The incident nearly lead to her tripping, but fortunately that was avoided.
Presidential Election

Old fake Clint Eastwood quote about Obama turns into a fake quote about Biden

There’s no evidence Clint Eastwood said this. Clint Eastwood didn’t leave his estate to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. The actor and director didn’t say he was leaving Hollywood to "fight against traitors with real American patriots with President Trump." And there’s no evidence that he authored an attack against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that’s now spreading on social media.
Elections

WATCH Greg Gutfeld go SCORCHED EARTH on Joe Biden LIVE on the Air

The following story is brought to you courtesy of The Next News Network. Click the link to visit their page and see more stories. Virginia Kruta from The Daily Caller reports, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Thursday that Joe Biden’s strategy in the White House was no different than his policy on the campaign trail — and it centered on a lack of transparency.
Congress & Courts

On Behalf of Concealed Carry Reciprocity

Last week, the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) commended members of Congress led by U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) to advance H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, despite opposition from the current House Speaker. House Democrats on the Rules Committee rejected an amendment offered by Rep. Hudson to include...
U.S. Politics

The Afghanistan Papers By The Washington Post

For years U.S. military leaders would say the country had “turned a corner” in its long war in Afghanistan. That led Sen. Elizabeth Warren to say so many corners had been turned, that “it seems now we’re going in circles.”. Those rosy Pentagon assessments hid the dark truth about a...
Politics

Biden commemorates sacrifices of US war dead to mark Memorial Day

Joe Biden has honoured America’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground and extolling the sacrifices of the fallen for the pursuit of democracy. The president invoked the famous battles of history and linked them to the present as...
Presidential Election
Fox News

Deroy Murdock: Joe Biden and a tragic tale of 3 pipelines – Trump's hard-won energy independence is gone

After reading this tale of three pipelines, an unhappy ending will be hard to avoid. First, on January 20, Biden’s initial afternoon as president, he ditched the Trump-approved Keystone XL pipeline. Some 11,000 high-paying jobs, many unionized, vanished. While these suddenly unemployed Americans sulked, Russian President Vladimir Putin cheered. By...