ASML's 'Authentic' CEO Leads Hundreds Of Ph.D.s To Breakthroughs
After the tech bubble burst in the early 2000s and before becoming the ASML CEO, Peter Wennink faced a wrenching decision. He made the wrong call, and the results stung. Then chief financial officer of ASML (ASML), a supplier of chip-making equipment, Wennink conferred with the firm's chief executive about the company's strategy. To weather the downturn, the CEO concluded they needed to cut staff amid a major reorganization.www.investors.com