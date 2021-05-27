Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Share Their Bedtime Routine

It's officially wedding season, folks! With people in the U.S. becoming increasingly vaccinated, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) releasing guidance about fully vaccinated people no longer needing to wear face masks outside, more and more weddings and gatherings are making their way onto our calendars. That said, the new face mask recommendations do not apply to crowded public settings, particularly when you're in an environment with unvaccinated people. For those scenarios, you still need that mask on hand—er, on your face. But if you're finally dressing up after months spent in sweatpants, you deserve the best mask for a wedding or formal event—a mask that is every bit as stylish as your ensemble.