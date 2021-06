What's Lindsay Lohan up to these days? Well, for a small price, she's creating special messages for her fans on Cameo. While browsing through the video-sharing site — where notable personalities, including actors, musicians, reality TV stars, and athletes, send personalized messages to their fans — we stumbled upon Lohan's page. For $375, she'll record a video message on whatever you would like her to talk about, whether it's "your favorite Mean Girls line" or some "business advice." What kind of business advice she's offering is unclear, but we doubt it would have anything to do with organizing your stock portfolio (Insider, on the other hand, has you covered on that front).