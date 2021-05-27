Cancel
Duke Brotherhood Playoff Watch: Sixers, Knicks Win, Grizzlies Get Mauled

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Wednesday night’s NBA playoff action, Philadelphia knocked off Washington 120-95, New York beat Atlanta 101-92 and Utah smoked the Grizzlies 141-129. Philly is up 2-0; the other series are both tied 1-1. For the Sixers, Seth Curry finished with nine points on 4-7 from the floor and 1-4 from...

www.dukebasketballreport.com
