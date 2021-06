Michael Jordan will be introducing Kobe Bryant into the Basketball Hall of Fame this afternoon. Fitting, right? The man who has been tragically immortalized too young receiving a few words from the closest thing we have to a god walking the earth. Today, Jordan will almost certainly be nostalgic, introspective, and full of praise for Bryant. Jordan will strike the right tone and Kobe deserves as much. Today is his day. But it’s also Jordan’s mulligan at the event meant to confirm eternal basketball royal status.