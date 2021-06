MIAMI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Heisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Tim Brown has launched his first nonfungible tokens (NFTs) this week: H2H Legends of Football: Tim Brown. A one-of-a-kind NFT along with an accompanying limited-edition collectible called Playbooks kicks off a series produced by the new partnership between the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) - Get Report and H2H, the brand that represents the only 10 men in football history to win a Heisman Trophy and be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tim Brown's NFTs, created by award-winning artists, are now live on OpenSea , the world's first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NFTs, and will be available through May 24. Following this, NFTs for fellow H2H Legends Earl Campbell, Doak Walker and others will be unveiled.