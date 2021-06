Tonight the New York Yankees met up with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, and game one of the 4 game set. New York Yankee ace Gerrit Cole took the mound for the Yankees facing the Rangers Jordan Lyle. The Yankees were coming off a seven-series win in a row and hoped to capture this series as well. Four-game series are difficult to win, and they will have to do it without Giancarlo Stanton, Glyber Torres, and Aaron Hick, who were all on the IL.