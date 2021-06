It’s not the NHL, but it’s still a lot of fun to go to a Tulsa Oilers hockey game, in the ECHL. Last weekend, my wife, daughter and I attended our first Oilers game in over a year, and we really enjoyed it. Attending one game in a season is highly unusual for me, but with the pandemic and a very busy schedule at ORU this winter and spring, this was my first opportunity to watch our local minor league hockey team.