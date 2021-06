Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 20-1 rout of the Pirates. His sixth-inning solo shot off Kyle Keller was one of seven homers by Atlanta on the night. Ozuna has had a sluggish start to the season but has picked up the pace somewhat recently, hitting .244 (11-for-45) over the last 11 games with three home runs and five RBI.